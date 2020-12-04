This year, instead of a spaghetti dinner or meatball supper, as is usually available, the school made hoagies that could be ordered ahead or bought that night.
The first skit performed was a musical by the elementary students, with a substantial amount of help from the high school class.
In this skit, pirates Pippy, Peppy and Pappy are on the Island of Priceless Treasure. They believe that they can find riches on the island that will change their lives.
When a mean pirate comes along and finds the treasure, he discovers the greatest treasure of all, the Holy Bible, that will indeed change the lives of the pirates.
The high school comedy play, “Mystery at Wigglesworth Farm,” involved a long-lost uncle; an old maid cook; Ma and Pa and their children; Jake, the ranch hand; Lashawnda, the fancy neighbor; and a pair of city-bred cousins.
When things start coming up missing, almost everyone takes the matter into their own hands to solve the mystery. What a surprise to find that Cook Millie is the culprit the entire time! Romance is also in the air when Miss Millie finds her long-lost love in Uncle Lee, and Lashawnda ropes Jake into marriage.
Both of the plays went very well, but neither of them could have been possible without willing, behind-the-scenes workers. Special thanks goes to those who helped assemble hoagies, loaned props and helped with setting up and taking down the stage.
A big thank you also goes to our playwright and play director. IWS is grateful to everyone who supported in any way.