Jane and Kurby Wigglesworth, with their two children, and Jake, the farmhand, own a farm in the heart of Hicktown. Everything seems to be going well for them, but what will happen when Jane’s long-lost brother is found skulking in the hay, and how will the city-slicker twins from Chicago cope with farm life? Will Kurby be able to pull off a surprise for Jane without a hitch, and will both Miss Lashawnda Pickens and Miss Millie, the cook, finally get a chance to get married?
The cast of “Mystery on Wigglesworth Farm” has been working hard to make a good production. Though the practices have been full of laughter and joking, the play is beginning to come together. The students seem to genuinely like their parts, which goes a long way in making the production come to life.
The younger students are also working on a skit that will be performed before the main play. The three little pirates in the skit are looking for treasure, but will a wicked pirate get it first?
Of course, none of this would be possible without the all-time playwright and director of IWS’ school plays, Mrs. Amy Kunselman. Kunselman has written two great plays this year and is working hard to make them go just right.
“I have a cast of talented, enthusiastic actors! I’m excited to see the outcome of their hard work!” Kunselman said.
The play will be held at 7 p.m. Nov. 20 at the Dixonville Wesleyan Church Fellowship Hall.