Marion Center High School students have been singing their way to the top through this unique year. Like so many other choral groups across the country that are trying to determine how to best manage some sort of practice schedule amid a pandemic, MC is no different.
However, along with her students, choral director Chellise Stolarz seems to have found an ideal rhythm.
The efforts and countless hours of practice found MC sending 10 students to 2021 PMEA District 3 Chorus, with seven of those students advancing to the next level, PMEA Region 2: Andrew Adams, Callie Bland, Maddie Buffone, Michaela Gett, Hayden Johnston, Clarissa Marshall and Zack Short.
While MC is increasingly proud of all of these students, the district couldn’t have predicted that this was only the beginning of high-stakes championship season for a pair of these students.
With their successes in last year’s PMEA 2020 All-State Chorus, both Short and Adams have advanced to NAfME All-Eastern Honors Ensemble, and 12th-grader Short was selected to move on to NAfME All-Nationals Honors Ensemble.
This means that while they are preparing to audition for PMEA 2021 All-State Chorus next week, they are also moving a step above, simultaneously.
The All-Eastern Honors Ensemble is an extremely prestigious group of singers from all over the eastern United States. During the NAfME All-Easterns, a group of hand-picked singers will gather virtually March 4-6. A description of the event from the program itself states, “With assistance from their music teachers and directors, these exceptional students will prepare momentously challenging music that they will perform under the leadership of prominent conductors in this biennial event.”
“There are only 274 students in the ensemble. Of this group, Andrew Adams is one of seven students in his section selected from Pennsylvania and Zack Short is one of 10 students in his section selected from Pennsylvania,” Stolarz said.
Their participation in All-East is so amazing, as All-East only occurs every two years, which means that the window of opportunity for them was very small.
Marion Center is very proud of Adams and Short and cannot wait to see their performance; additionally, the district eagerly awaits the publication of Short’s Nationals performance, which will be released on NAfME’s YouTube page on March 5.
“I am extremely proud of Mrs. Stolarz and our choral students, not just in reaching these achievements, but especially under these circumstances,” said high school Principal Mr. Matt Jioio.
“They have advanced despite the conditions of this unprecedented year. It’s a wonderful accomplishment, and we can’t be prouder to support our choral programs, now and in the future. We know that Andrew and Zack have and will represent MC proudly.”