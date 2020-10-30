Whether it is in the horror of “Carrie” or the complexity of “Mean Girls,” it is clear how ceremonies like homecoming court can incite competition, bad will and bullying among classmates.
But for the class of 2021 and the court members they elected, this doesn’t seem to be true at Marion Center Area High School.
For starters, homecoming celebrations are about more than who wins court.
“(Homecoming) is a traditional celebration that our school and a lot of other schools in the area do to have fun and be a community together,” said Marion Center senior Evan Crooks.
But this year, the court could be the only version of homecoming these schools have. Because of COVID-19, the traditional homecoming — the dance, football game, parade and pep rally — had been canceled, and all that remained was the voting and crowning of court on Oct. 21. So, hanging onto their last piece of homecoming tradition, who did the Marion Center seniors choose to represent them for homecoming court? And why?
For boys, the list consisted of Marvin Beatty, Marcus Badzick, Gaven Effinger, Tanner Macblane, Gaven Palko and Zachary Short. For girls: Ashlynne Coble, Jerzey Coble, Jasmine Hill, Alyson Krecota, Sarah Miller and Mia Urbani.
When members of the senior class were asked what they were looking for in a court, kindness, athletic ability, a good sense of humor, popularity and academic achievement were at the top of the list.
Some, like Jadyn Schoch and Anthony Scott, said they valued leadership capabilities and the eagerness to work with others.
“No one really wants a jerk to represent the entire class,” said Julia Spence. Commenting on previous courts, Jack Shearer said, “A lot of them played sports.”
This year’s court reflects that same athletic ability — every member plays at least one sport and represents community-based clubs. Academic achievement is also shown, as most of the members are on primary or secondary honor roll and involved in academic competitions such as FBLA.
“The court this year does represent a talented group of students. We have representation from various sports teams, the band, theater …” said Miss Amy Oplinger, Spanish teacher and, as student council adviser, the one ultimately responsible for homecoming activities.
So how do the homecoming court members feel?
“It’s so exciting!” Miller said. “I wasn’t expecting to be on it.”
“I’m excited to be on court and I’m grateful for this opportunity, but I am also disappointed that COVID took away some of the other things that go along with court,” Urbani said.
As far as strife among members goes, “There seem to be no issues between members of court this year,” Oplinger said,
“They all get along … and were all very encouraging at pictures today.”
Beatty and Miller were crowned king and queen at the homecoming celebration Oct. 21. Beatty is involved in football, track-and-field, wrestling and marching band. Miller is involved in Athena, student council and cheerleading.
After Miller was crowned at the ceremony, fellow court members wasted no time in sharing her excitement by sincerely congratulating her.
At Marion Center, this just goes to show that the age-old, tragic, drama-filled tale of crowning a high school queen is only that — age-old.