Located just under 4 miles off of Route 119, Lone Oak Farm has been using its local ground to raise and produce dairy cows and products since 1920.
In 2017, the family-operated farm decided to expand and open up to the public. Now, Lone Oak has a store located on the farm where the public can come and not only see the beautiful views from the farm, but also purchase fresh produce, meats, cheeses and much more produced by the Simpson family team of Marion Center natives.
Joni, who graduated from MC in 2005, currently works with all of her siblings to keep the farm running and provide our community with fresh and local goods. Specifically, Joni runs the produce and cut flower operations that the farm offers.
“I grow a little bit of everything because I have a CSA here,” Joni explains. A CSA, which stands for Community Supported Agriculture, allows for local families to subscribe to the farm’s produce operations and also connects the farmers and consumers in a more direct way than how largely produced products are sold.
At Lone Oak, Joni said, “Families buy into the produce operation at the beginning of the season. So they pay one price and then come here for 20 weeks and get a part of the harvest.”
The flower operation works the same way over a course of six weeks. These programs provide families with delicious produce, such as beets, peppers and squash, and beautiful flowers perfect for decoration or gifting.
Inside the store, the Lone Oak Team sells almost everything. From their farm, they offer fresh dairy products, baked goods, produce, eggs and more. Their milk is a major hit in the area. Coming “Straight from the cow to your glass!” as their pamphlet notes, the milk is offered raw or pasteurized. The cows themselves are raised in their pastures and are free from steroids, growth hormones and all other artificial substances.
Although the majority of the goods for sale are from Lone Oak itself, they also partner with other small local farms and businesses and sell some of their goods as well. Everything sold in their store was grown or produced in Pennsylvania. On site, the farm’s store is open to the public year-round Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
On my latest trip to the farm I stopped by their store and purchased some of their goods to try for myself. I bought a bundle of fresh flowers, a pint of mocha ice cream, a half-gallon of chocolate milk and a block of buffalo cheese for a price that I found to be surprisingly reasonable. The treats were absolutely delicious and definitely worth every penny, not just because of how tasty they were but also because it feels good to support a local, hard-working business.
Marion Center junior Timmy Barrett grew up around the Lone Oak family and helped out on the farm this past summer, weed-eating and picking tomatoes.
“Have you ever had their ice cream sandwiches? Where they have cookies and they put the ice cream in the middle? They’re so good. It’s delicious on a hot summer day,” Timmy said. He also complimented their sticky buns and other baked goods. Senior Maleia Miller said, “Their cinnamon rolls are bussin!” and freshman students Conner Barry and Mason Barthel both agree that their doughnuts and milk are amazing.
Not only does Lone Oak Farm support our community by selling the goods from their farm, but they also donate to local establishments and operations. For example, they have donated chocolate milk to the Marion Center Cross Country Camp.
“Low-fat chocolate milk is a great recovery drink for all athletes,” Coach Chris Peters explains. Specifically, low-fat chocolate milk benefits our runners because it contains proteins that help their muscles to recover after hard, lengthy workouts.
“My favorite thing at Lone Oak is definitely their chocolate milk. I love having it after I run,” said junior cross country runner Dillon Green.
Lone Oak also employs members of the community and is currently looking for more to hire. Not only have they employed Marion Center students and graduates, but they also currently have the parent of a Marion Center student working on their staff. When it comes to working on the farm, Joni says there is just nothing else like it. She and her siblings, who are the fourth generation working the farm, grew up together around and with the lovely land and animals.
“I think just farming in general, like growing up on the farm, it’s just in your blood. And it’s sort of something you have a hard time getting away from,” Joni explained when asked what her favorite part of her job was.
It takes a lot of work to keep the farm running and producing for our community. Not only does the farm require physical labor year round, but keeping a local business alive is a challenge that can also be mentally tooling.
“You have to just keep going because it doesn’t just take right off. You have to put your time in, the work in, and just keep at it. If you keep at it, you’ll succeed,” Joni said.
The Lone Oak staff is always ready with treats to satisfy their customers’ every want and need. As the fall season continues, Lone Oak has multiple naturally fall-flavored snacks like their pumpkin ice cream. Then, as Christmas approaches, Lone Oak offers plenty of Christmas specials and events.
For more information on that and other farm information in general, check out their website, loneoakfarmpa.com, or make your own trip out to their store.