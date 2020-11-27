An estimated 16 million American children struggle with hunger every year. The harsh disruptions the pandemic has caused has made it even more difficult for students and families to provide complete meals for themselves. The Marion Center Nutrition Services Department has made it its mission to help support and provide for any member of the Marion Center family who is battling hunger.
For years, MC Nutrition Services has offered free meals to students from low-income families, serving up to 103,133 free meals to date. These meals have been provided at the school, offering kids many different choices of entrees for breakfast and lunch. When COVID reached Marion Center, a new problem erupted. Schools all over were shut down, preventing students from being able to access the free meals.
Mrs. Allison Kimmel, the Marion Center Area School District Nutrition Services director, and the rest of her team came together to make meals available through the lockdown. The schools were locked down Friday, March 13, and just a few days later, on March 18, the Nutrition Services team was already handing out meals to students. With federal funding from the USDA’s Summer Meals Program, MC Nutrition Services was able to provide weekly to student families in need.
The provided meals varied week to week but always contained the USDA’s required components of lean proteins, fruits and vegetables, low-fat milk and whole grains. Like everyone else, the Nutrition Services team was challenged with finding items available to purchase during the lockdown. Nevertheless, families were provided with a couple of full grocery bags per student each week. Other organizations, like the Indiana County Community Action Program, the Greater Pittsburgh Area Food Bank and The Salvation Army, also provided additional food to be distributed to student families in need. Every Monday morning, the Nutrition Services staff recruited help from the custodial staff, building principals, administrative staff and teaching staff to operate a contactless drive-thru where families could safely collect their meal packs.
While living in a world with flashy technology and greed, it’s easy to be carried away and feel unappreciative for the things we can’t live without. Things as simple as meals may not seem like that big of a deal, but the work the Marion Center Nutrition Services team goes through has a major impact on the community. Students who do not receive proper nutrition are at risk for impaired motor skills, anxiety, poor attention spans and even behavioral problems. Marion Center Nutrition Services works to keep students at their full potential by distributing these meals. Many local families and students depend on their help to keep themselves fed. Over the summer MC Nutrition Services handed out 62,224 meals, and in the past complete school year (2018-19) it served 993 daily meals districtwide.
Marion Center Nutrition Services is a team of 14 school nutrition professionals who work together serving students meals and smiles daily.
“It’s been a tough year, but I couldn’t be more proud of our MC Nutrition Services team,” Kimmel said.
Combined, the team has a total of 124 years of service working for the Marion Center Area School District. Kimmel describes their work by saying, “They have been selfless superheroes for our hungry children throughout the pandemic.”
The hard work the Nutrition Services team goes through is often overlooked and unappreciated, but without its services many local families would struggle and go hungry.
Moving forward, as the Marion Center Junior/Senior High School goes into a complete virtual education setup, Nutrition Services will continue to work so that no student goes hungry. Students will still be able to receive support and free meals from the Nutrition Services team and Marion Center Area School District.
“If you want to help, please reach out to your local school nutrition department and ask how you can help them on their mission to keep children well fed in this difficult time,” Kimmel said. “Also, for families who are experiencing food insecurity, please reach out to the many other community agencies that can help: The Greater Pittsburgh Area Food Bank, ICCAP, the Facebook group Food 911 — Indiana County PA are all available as resources to help those young and old in need.”
Although the future is full of uncertainty, one fact remains: Marion Center Nutrition Services will continue to work its hardest to stop student hunger in our community. Words cannot describe the immense gratitude the entire school district has for the hard work of our Nutrition Services team of superheroes.