This raised a lot of complications if students were going to continue learning on the same level — the main one being how to actually give and receive students’ work. Due to Marion Center being a very rural area, many students in the district don’t have strong internet access, and of those who do, many prefer working on paper.
Luckily, a plan was put into action quickly and effectively. For the past few weeks Marion Center has been dropping off and picking up student work via several buses every Friday after the school day would typically come to an end.
While this seems like an easy solution, it required a lot of planning and thought. Teachers had to prepare work to be sent home, organize it by student, and have staff to deliver the packages on the buses. The high school principal, as well as other administrators, rode one of the buses himself to help out and wish the students well. Both teachers and students have praised this system.
One teacher at the high school, Chris Peters, had a lot of pride in what the school he works for has done.
“None of it is as good or as easy as having all our students with us in classrooms, but the whole MC team has done all we could to manage an impossible situation,” he said. “To add to all of it, the team has done it while taking criticism from all sides. Honestly, I’ve never been more proud to be a Stinger.”
Additionally, the system wasn’t created just to distribute student work. Perhaps the most important goal of this system was delivering food to student’s families. When the original COVID shutdown took place, Marion Center and many other school districts in our area and around the country made school lunches available to the students to help any way they could. Now as we face another shutdown, MC has figured out how to bring the food to them. Every student was able to sign up for food, and if they did, they received five breakfasts and five lunches.
Robin Dehaven, a senior at Marion Center, shared her opinion on the necessity of the school’s food delivery system.
“I think the school offering free lunches is still a good thing,” Dehaven said. “Many kids do not have access to food. If we were in school like normal, that usually wouldn’t be as large of a problem. So free lunches are definitely a necessary thing.” Many students have signed up for the food program.
This system wouldn’t work at all if it weren’t for the hard work of everyone involved. Even students had a part to play in this succeeding, as they had to be willing to get their work and actually complete it.
“I am pleased with the effort of my students to complete the work they have received and return it back to me,” said teacher MaryAnn Wheeler.
While it may seem simple, it is the fundamental goal of the program and the reason it is successful. This system also took work from staff that rarely get the recognition they deserve, such as cafeteria workers, office workers and bus drivers.
One bus driver, Ronna Adamson, said, “I think it’s an awesome thing what we are doing, delivering the work and food; it really helps some parents out.”
So, even though it isn’t a perfect system, Marion Center has managed to create a network of people working together to deliver to students the materials they need.
Marion Center plans to return to a hybrid model on Jan. 11, but for now they have a successful system they and other school districts can and should build from.