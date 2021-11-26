Originating as a harvest festival, Thanksgiving is a day of showing your appreciation and gratitude toward the people around you.
On Thursday, Nov. 26, 1789, President George Washington proclaimed a day of giving thanks to your friends and family as well as saying prayers. After Washington’s and John Adams’ terms, President Thomas Jefferson chose not to observe the holiday.
It wasn’t again recognized until 1863 when President Abraham Lincoln declared it a national holiday, and stated that the holiday should be celebrated on the last Thursday of November.
Since then, Thanksgiving has been a popular holiday that almost everyone in America over the last 200-plus years has celebrated.
Our Marion Center students have so much to be thankful for.
When asked what he was thankful for, Brady Leasure said, “I’m thankful to have friends that actually care about my well-being. It’s always nice to have people to talk to if something isn’t going well. I’m thankful to have a house to sleep in and to have amazing parents that try their hardest in everything.”
Cain Mattis says he’s thankful for his family because “family means everything.”
Gabbie Johnson, Hannah Barr, and Grant Shields are thankful for their life and everyone in it.
Other students such as Reagan Ryen, Ty Ryen, Nevada Armstrong and Denton Park are thankful for their coaches and teachers for being great role models and always pushing them to do their best.
Family, academics and athletics are important to the students here at MC and those things as well as others are definitely some things to be thankful for.