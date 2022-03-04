River Valley Middle School was glowing on Feb. 11!
The occasion? The middle school neon party took place in the lower gym of River Valley Middle and High School. This was the first middle school dance since before COVID-19.
The neon dance was sponsored by the River Valley High School junior class. At the time, there was no Parent Teacher Organization, commonly referred to as a PTO or PTA, specific to the middle school.
Parents and students, however, were asking for activities for the middle school, as it had been a few years since middle-schoolers had a dance or other social activity.
While the high school students were able to work within restrictions to have a winter formal, homecoming and prom, middle school students were not.
The theme of this dance was right in the name — students were asked to wear neon! In total, 163 students from sixth to eighth grade showed up to dance the night away.
The DJ for this event was Brandon Deyarmin, and tickets for the dance cost $5.
Novelties, including glow bracelets, glow necklaces, beach balls, neon hats and sunglasses, were available to attendees to add to the neon environment and as part of the fundraising effort.
In addition to the novelties, concessions were sold, including pizza, chips, pop and candy. The kids overall had a blast at this dance.
“The kids had a blast; it was their first dance since before COVID, and it was the first time for the new students coming from the elementary and the students who are now attending our district,” said Heather Klingensmith, an adviser to the junior class.
She noted that the fun wasn’t limited to just the students, and hinted that future events would be on the horizon.
“Everybody had a great time including the staff. It was fun watching the kids get to enjoy themselves again!”
The dance went off with a bang, and we’re happy to report that the kids had a great time, as did the workers and the DJ! We look forward to hearing about the next one!