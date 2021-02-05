Members of Blairsville High School’s National Honor Society joined to make blankets for students experiencing homelessness.
The blankets were created in conjunction with the ARIN Intermediate Unit for Pennsylvania’s Education for the Homeless Children and Youth Experiencing Homelessness Program.
Students under the leadership of NHS adviser Joshua Cunningham gathered after school on two separate occasions for blanket making.
The students at Blairsville made a total of six blankets in the month of January, and Cunningham has plans to make six more in February.
“It was such a wonderful experience because it allowed us to give back to the community,” said NHS member Harper Wehrer. “I love that we have opportunities like this to help the people who need it.”
The fleece used to make these simple blankets was donated from companies such as JoAnn Fabrics and Walmart, and distributed to volunteers, who returned the sheets of fleece as simple tied blankets.
“Our point person, Andrea Sheesley, who is in charge of the ARIN program, will distribute them to kids from Pre-K through 12th grade who are homeless,” Cunningham said. “All of the blankets we make will stay in Indiana County.”
He has been participating in this endeavor for a total of four years — two with Blairsville and two with Saltsburg.
This year, due to COVID-19 and a lack of extracurriculars, there was significantly less participation from around the county. However, students at Blairsville were ready and willing to participate.
“This is my second year helping make blankets, and it’s always a very worthwhile time,” said member Daniel Kukula.
“The pandemic has made it harder to organize activities and events, so I’m very glad I had this chance to contribute to my community.”
With these meetings conducted as safely as possible, it served as a creative way for students to help other students and be able to be involved in community service for the first time in many months.