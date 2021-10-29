Red Ribbon Week made another spirited return to Penns Manor Area School District from Oct. 25 to today.
The school district has commemorated the nationally recognized initiative, which promotes drug prevention and awareness, for several years.
Red Ribbon Week’s origins trace back to the horrific killing of DEA agent Enrique Camarena.
Camarena led an effort to thwart a marijuana plant in Mexico in the years leading to his death. In 1984, the Mexican military destroyed the $8 billion plantation that encompassed 2,500 acres.
One year later, Camarena was kidnapped by Mexican politicians that oversaw and profited from the plant.
For the next 30 hours, he was tortured, suffering a skull puncture and broken ribs before he was killed.
He was discovered dead less than 30 days after his kidnapping and death on March 5, 1985, with his body sealed in a plastic bag.
In the aftermath of his killing, residents of his hometown of Calexico, Calif., created red ribbons and displayed them throughout the city. As his story gained national attention, the symbol became synonymous with his name and a reminder of some of the many consequences of using drugs.
Students in both the high school and elementary were encouraged to participate in theme days throughout the week.
In the elementary school, the week began with Pledge Day on Monday, Oct. 25. Students had the opportunity to sign banners displayed in the lobby area as a way to commit to living a drug-free lifestyle.
Similarly, high-school students signed pledges prior to Red Ribbon Week on Oct. 22, and wore red on Monday.
Elementary students wore jerseys on Tuesday, while students in the high school dressed in pairs for Twin Day.
The elementary then held Hat Day on Wednesday and Red Day on Thursday.
After Inside-Out Day on Wednesday, the high school held Ghost-Out Thursday.
Ghost-Out Thursday has been a long-running event on the Penns Manor Red Ribbon Week calendar.
Throughout the day, volunteering students were selected to have their names announced as if they were killed in a vehicle accident by a driver under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
After the announcement, their faces are painted to resemble a ghost, and they are prohibited from speaking to both students and faculty until the end of the day.
Today was a simultaneous celebration of the end of Red Ribbon Week and Halloween, as the entire district was encouraged to dress in costumes.
The theme day generated widespread approval from students and faculty throughout the district after it was introduced in 2020.
Normally, elementary students parade throughout the school parking lot during their Halloween celebrations, but after COVID-19 concerns rendered the event impossible last year, they instead paraded throughout the high school.
High-school students and faculty also dressed in costumes as they lined the hallways, the auditorium and the gymnasium. Clubs and organizations dressed in group costumes and distributed candy to the students.
This year, parents were invited to watch the return of the elementary parade, but they still paraded through the high school hallways in the morning.
Group costume themes also made a return. Seniors in Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) dressed in Monopoly-themed costumes, led by adviser Mrs. Adelle Dolney as Mr. Monopoly, in addition to science teacher Mr. Kevin Anderson as the police officer.
Students Against Destructive Decisions members wore M&M’s costumes. Those in the student council dressed as dogs from the 1996 movie “101 Dalmatians.”
Yearbook Club wore tropical outfits, and Future Farmers of America dressed as rodeo clowns.
Several other clubs and classes also participated by purchasing and distributing candy during the parade. Winning themes were determined by student council members.
SADD members organized the event, headed by adviser Lisa Donatelli and President Gretta Ratay.
Ratay recognized the positive impact that the Halloween event had on the school’s culture and morale.
“It shows that we have a strong school spirit,” she explained.
“It especially gives our students a chance to have fun while learning about a very serious topic.”
The COVID-19 pandemic, coupled with the uprooting of everyday life, resulted in extreme increases in drug usage throughout the United States.
Ninety-three thousand Americans died in 2020 from overdoses, smashing previous annual records and surging by 30 percent from 2019. Increases in drug usage have been discovered for almost every substance, including cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, marijuana and alcohol.
For youths, the fallout from the pandemic accelerated rates of anxiety and depression, and both disorders consistently correlate with higher rates of drug usage.
With the problem exacerbating, Ratay believes her role as SADD president carries additional weight.
“I have to be a role model,” Ratay said, “but we each need to do our part. It starts with students like myself, and the more we do at SADD, the more awareness we will create to help eliminate drugs in our communities.”