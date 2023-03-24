Penns Manor Junior/Senior High School hosted a build and fly drone competition on Tuesday. The competition was organized by Mr. Ben Murphy, Penns Manor school library media specialist, gifted support teacher and cyberschool liaison.
Students in grades six through eight from Penns Manor and Indiana, Indiana Area Junior High School teachers Jan Brocious, Kelli Stubbe and Joe Laukaitis, and ARIN IU28 teachers Lori Rodgers and Al Fiedler attended and participated in the workshop and competition.
“The goal of the event was to expose students to STEM activities, which foster problem-solving, cooperation and critical thinking,” Murphy said. “The students, working in groups, encountered many challenges, which required critical and creative thinking to overcome.”
The event consisted of two portions, a workshop in the morning and a competition in the afternoon. During the workshop portion of the event, which was held in the high school library, students worked in pairs to build a drone under the direction of Fiedler. During the competition portion of the event, which was held in the high school gymnasium, students worked with a partner to race their drones. Each drone had to travel through gates and hoops and land properly. Pairs were evaluated based on drone speed and accuracy.
Penns Manor students Sebastian Jones and Luke Dolges won first place in the drone competition.
Participants enjoyed the event that was both challenging and engaging.
“My favorite part of the event was flying the drone,” said Mikayla Patterson. “It was fun!”
Students recognized that the skills they practiced during the workshop and competition are skills that they will use in other classes.
“We stick with problems until they are solved in science class,” said Shawna McAdams. “We use teamwork in gym.”