Penns Manor Junior/Senior High School hosted a build and fly drone competition on Tuesday. The competition was organized by Mr. Ben Murphy, Penns Manor school library media specialist, gifted support teacher and cyberschool liaison.

Students in grades six through eight from Penns Manor and Indiana, Indiana Area Junior High School teachers Jan Brocious, Kelli Stubbe and Joe Laukaitis, and ARIN IU28 teachers Lori Rodgers and Al Fiedler attended and participated in the workshop and competition.

