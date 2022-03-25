Disney fans rejoice! This year’s musical selection for Penns Manor Musical Club is Disney’s “Descendants: The Musical.”
The costumes, music and characters will be familiar to fans of the franchise, but there will be new and exciting parts too. According to Junior Bailey Horn, who plays Carlos, “the way the plot unfolds, which combines songs and elements of all three Disney (Descendants) movies, as well as several elements that are completely unique all on their own” will be intriguing new additions to the Descendants story that many people know and love.
The cast, crew and musicians have been planning and preparing the show for months. From stage design and production, to rehearsing and memorizing lines and blocking, to learning and perfecting a new score, so many people contribute to the final product that audiences enjoy.
Students in grades six through 12 were invited to participate in the production, showcase their talents and have fun. This year’s show features students in all grades six through 12 as cast performers, stage crew or pit band.
Mr. Bob Paronish, Penns Manor art teacher, and some of his art students built and decorated the sets for the show. Attendees should keep an eye out for hidden Disney items throughout the sets!
Penns Manor instrumental music teacher Mr. Paul Rode, who serves as assistant director and pit conductor, led the pit band through rehearsals to learn and perfect the music to accompany and complement the stage performance. The pit band includes student musicians as well as local musicians, including Luke Hamilton, who also served as the rehearsal pianist for the show.
Director Ms. Jo Nelson and assistant director and intern Ms. Mary Ellen Lohr guided the stage crew and cast as they prepared the performance. The stage crew, managed by junior Rowan Lemmon, worked tirelessly to learn timing and placement of props, sets and costumes to make sure that the performance runs seamlessly. The cast learned lines, cues and dances and then rehearsed them to make them second nature. When asked about the most challenging part of being in the musical, senior Reilly Hill, who plays Fairy Godmother in this year’s production, responded, “Memorizing ... it takes a very long time to become used to your lines.”
Penns Manor Musical Club is proud to produce a yearly musical, and is looking forward to returning to a live performance after last year’s virtual show. When asked why people should come see the musical, Horn responded, “Our seniors are all incredible. It’s definitely worth the watch for them alone.”
Hill added, “It’s a very good story told through our talented actors.”
Penns Manor Musical Club will present Disney’s “Descendants: The Musical” at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 31; Friday, April 1; and Saturday, April 2, in the Penns Manor Area Junior/Senior High School auditorium.