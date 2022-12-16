Penns Manor blood drive

Dallas Leasure was helped from the table after his donation by SADD members Harlee Leasure and LaShay Johnson and Red Cross collections worker Loranne Keithley.

 Beth Sabatini/Penns Manor High School

The Penns Manor Students Against Destructive Decisions Club held its annual blood drive on Nov. 21 in the high school gymnasium.

The event was planned by SADD adviser and guidance counselor Mrs. Lisa Donatelli and the SADD officers. The officers are President Kyleigh Coy, Vice President Morgan Hill, Secretary Sabrina Smith, Treasurer Jillian Bowman and Public Relations Officers Justin Marshall and Katlynn Custer.

