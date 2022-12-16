The Penns Manor Students Against Destructive Decisions Club held its annual blood drive on Nov. 21 in the high school gymnasium.
The event was planned by SADD adviser and guidance counselor Mrs. Lisa Donatelli and the SADD officers. The officers are President Kyleigh Coy, Vice President Morgan Hill, Secretary Sabrina Smith, Treasurer Jillian Bowman and Public Relations Officers Justin Marshall and Katlynn Custer.
The event is staffed by SADD members, who work shifts throughout the day. Students check donors in and offer refreshments to donors as they finish giving blood. The club works with the American Red Cross, who attends to screen donors and collect blood. Around 60 people, including students, faculty, staff and community members, gave blood for people who are in need of it.
When asked why the blood drive is an important event for our school community, Sabrina Smith said, “One pint of blood can save three lives, so this is a way to help many people. The event is also a good way to invite the community to come to our school and participate in helping others.”