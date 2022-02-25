Penns Manor Area Junior/Senior High School celebrated Random Acts of Kindness Week from Feb. 14 to 18.
The event was sponsored by the school’s Students Against Destructive Decisions Club (SADD). Faculty sponsor and Penns Manor Guidance Counselor Lisa Donatelli and SADD officers, President Gretta Ratay, Vice President Allison Johnson, Treasurer Matthew Zayachak, Secretary Maddison Martin and Public Relations Officers Hannah Lieb and LaShay Johnson, worked with club members to plan activities that promote kindness among both elementary and junior and senior high school students.
The club members, noting that Feb. 17 was Random Acts of Kindness Day, decided to dedicate a week to celebrating and promoting kindness among the students.
According to Ratay, “Our goal this week, for doing random acts of kindness, was to make everyone feel good about themselves and to make them happy, to spread positivity, and to give back to the community.”
The weeklong event kicked off with a large bulletin board in the high school lobby filled with sticky-notes with positive messages on them. Students were encouraged to take the notes for themselves or to share with others. The messages, collected and written by SADD members, were so popular that the board had to be replenished before the week was over. The notes could be seen on lockers and on notebooks throughout the school as reminders to choose kindness.
The SADD members visited kindergarten and second-grade classrooms to read stories about kindness to the students on Wednesday and Thursday. After reading the stories, the officers talked to the students about how they could be kind and to whom they could be kind to help them apply the ideas to their own lives. SADD also sponsored a poster contest that began during Random Acts of Kindness Week among the fourth- and fifth-graders. Students were encouraged to create posters that promote kindness that can be displayed in the school. The competition is ongoing, so the winners of the competition are still being determined.
On Thursday, Random Acts of Kindness Day, quotations about kindness were read over the intercom at the end of every class period in the junior/senior high school. The quotations were selected by SADD officers to inspire students to choose kindness. Many students, faculty and staff participated in the club-sponsored blood drive, which was held on Friday.
In the end, Ratay believes that the week was a success.
“Yes, our goal for the week was reached,” she said. “The most impactful event of the week was the blood drive since so many people signed up. It definitely helped with the community blood shortage.”