As Penns Manor senior Reilly Hill enjoys her final days and weeks as a high school student, she is also preparing to take her first steps toward a career of military service.
This winter, Hill completed the application process for the United States Air Force Academy, and she received a letter in February from United States Air Force Director of Admissions Col. Arthur W. Primas Jr. that stated she had been appointed to the academy.
The Air Force Academy is located in Colorado Springs, Colo. Established in 1954, it has become one of the most exclusive and prestigious post-secondary institutions in the United States with an extremely selective acceptance rate of 13.4 percent.
Hill’s family has a rich history in the military, but it has most closely impacted her through her father, Richard Hill, and his active service.
Richard served in the United States Marine Corps in South Carolina before becoming a pilot in the Army when he moved to Pennsylvania in February 2004, only four months before Reilly was born. Most recently, he completed a nine-month tour in Kuwait from August 2020 to May 2021, and is now working for the National Guard in Johnstown.
“When you live in a family that has a military lifestyle, you can truly see and learn about how it impacts them,” Reilly said. “I’ve admired my father and the pride he has in serving.”
Reilly was also inspired to serve in the summer of 2020 as she was reading a sci-fi novel. In the novel was a character whose position involved aerospace engineering, piquing her curiosity.
“After researching (aerospace engineering), I thought it was something I could do,” she said, “And I then began working towards it.”
She explained that her family was both surprised and ecstatic when she expressed her new interests to her parents and two sisters.
“I had never previously mentioned anything about military service after high school, but they were very happy and ready to support me.”
Hill’s first move to increase her chances of appointment into the Air Force Academy began with physical preparations. She began working out and lifting weights in her junior year, and also joined the Penns Manor track and field team.
She then completed a pre-candidate questionnaire in March of 2021, which asked for information such as grades and extracurricular activities.
After successfully completing the pre-candidate phase, Hill became an official candidate. She received a candidate kit from the Air Force that gave her instructions for physical training requirements. These included pull ups, push ups, sit ups, a basketball toss, a 40-yard dash and a 1-mile run.
Hill was also required to interview with an academy liaison officer, in addition to receiving nominations from U.S. Sens. Bob Casey and Pat Toomey and Congressman Glenn Thompson.
She lastly needed to receive letters of recommendation from her junior-year English and mathematics teachers — Mrs. Erica Lauer and Mrs. Erika Talmadge, respectively — and a third person of her choice. She selected her teacher in chemistry I, chemistry II, physics, and track and field Coach Mr. Kevin Anderson as her final person of recommendation.
“No part of the application truly surprised me,” Hill stated. “I did a lot of research going into the process and knew there would be many requirements, so I felt I was prepared for everything.”
All parts of her application had to be received by the Air Force Academy no later than Nov. 15, and it took three months before she received news about her appointment.
“I was so excited when I found out, and so was my entire family,” she said.
Among the five military academies, the Air Force Academy is located the farthest from Pennsylvania, situated nearly 1,500 miles away and a 22-hour drive from Indiana County.
Despite the difficulties of living such a tremendous distance from home, Hill explained that this did not deter her from pursuing the Air Force Academy.
“My decision to enter the Air Force Academy was based solely on aerospace engineering,” she said.
“My family is extremely close, so the distance will take some time to get used to, but I have known for a while that I wanted to move away from Pennsylvania and see other parts of the country before returning,” Hill said.
During her six weeks in Basic Cadet Training, which begins June 23, Hill will be heavily restricted in her abilities to communicate with her friends and family members. Her cellphone will be confiscated until the academic year begins, and she will only be able to write and receive letters during BCT.
The first day of BCT is “I-Day,” more formally referred to as I-Processing Day. She will be placed on a bus at the day’s start, and she will be transported to receive her uniforms and immunizations.
“The first day is mainly a get-everything-together day,” she said.
BCT is divided into two sections, called BEAST 1 and BEAST 2. Standing for Basic Expeditionary Airman Skills Training, BEAST 1 focuses on acclimating cadets into the military lifestyle, as they spend most of their time at the academy on campus. BEAST 2 begins with a 5.5-mile march to Jacks Valley, a training complex of 3,300 acres.
Training at Jacks Valley is physically demanding, as it comprises obstacle courses, gun ranges, gas chambers and other strenuous activities.
Hill feels that her physical improvements throughout the past two years have readied her for the rigorous physical demands of BCT, and she especially thanks her cousin Ali Henry for preparing her.
“Ali knows a lot about weight-lifting and is very active in it, and she has always been very encouraging,” she said.
Upon graduation from the Air Force Academy, Hill will be commissioned into the Air Force as an aerospace engineer, and will work at an assigned base for a required period of time.
“After that, I have some flexibility with my plans once I serve my required time,” she explained.
Although individual motivations for joining the armed forces may vary, there is a constant passion that is innately vested in the hearts of all service members: a love for their country.
Hill echoes this same spirit. It is one that has fueled millions of Americans from past and current generations, and it underscores her admirable courage to endure tremendous personal sacrifices in pursuit of a greater cause.
“I am excited to continue my family’s military legacy,” Hill said. “I had always felt that I was poised to attend college, meaning I never thought that I would join the military before the past two years.
“I am ultimately so glad that I found a way to serve my country while still staying true to my ambitions.”