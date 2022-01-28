Twenty-four members of the Penns Manor Future Farmers of America Chapter attended the 106th Pennsylvania Farm Show in Harrisburg on Jan. 10.
Each year, the event is organized by the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture and is the largest of its kind in the United States. It was conducted virtually in 2021, but revived in-person activities for the 2022 event.
Lasting for nine days, the Pennsylvania Farm Show welcomes more than 500,000 visitors and holds more than 10,000 agricultural competitions. It has hosted celebrities, government officials and other prominent figures in recent history, welcoming “Restaurant Impossible” television show host Robert Irvine in one of its 2022 events and other guests.
Animal showing is one of the many areas of competition featured in the event, and Penns Manor freshman Mya Calhoun was able to show a goat and a sheep during the event’s first three days.
Calhoun’s first experiences with showing are associated with her father, who showed cows when he was younger. He began teaching her how to show animals when she was an elementary school student in 2017 at the Indiana Fair.
“My first time showing was definitely nerve-racking,” she said. “I knew what I was doing, but at the same time, I felt pressured presenting it in front of people.”
“I still get somewhat nervous when I show,” she added, “but not nearly to the extent that it was when I was younger. The way I view it, if I am not nervous, then I don’t have a passion for it.”
At the 2022 farm show, the goat and the sheep she trained are 10 months old, but the required preparations for showing the animals began from the moment they were born.
Preparing her animals especially involves training them on following commands and spending countless hours with them on school nights and weekends. Training also focuses on muscle development and strengthening the animals before they are shown.
In the final week before the Pennsylvania Farm Show, Calhoun worked to fit the animals by clipping and shearing them. With her family, they transported the goat and the sheep to Harrisburg on Jan. 7. Once they arrived, they had to weigh the animals and set up their pen, taking hours before they waited to present.
She first showed her sheep on Saturday, Jan. 8, placing fourth in her class of five participants. Her goat, however, placed second on Monday in a 10-member class. After selling both animals, they returned home on Jan. 11.
Calhoun enjoyed the experience, and anticipates showing another goat at the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show. She has interest in pursuing a similar occupation to showing animals as a future career choice, saying that “this is something I’ve been passionate about for many years.”