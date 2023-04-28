Several Penns Manor students have attended state-level competitions over the past few weeks, and several more are planning to attend one in June. All of the students who participated in the music, business and agriculture competitions have worked all year to practice the skills that they exhibited during the competitions.

Senior Bailey Horn qualified to attend the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association State Band Concert with 160 other music students from across the state. The three-day music festival was held at Kalahari Resort and Convention Center from April 19-22. This was Horn’s third appearance at the PMEA State Band Concert. To earn a spot, she had to try out and be selected at the school and regional levels. She attended the festival with Penns Manor instrumental music teacher Mr. Paul Rode.