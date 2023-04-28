Several Penns Manor students have attended state-level competitions over the past few weeks, and several more are planning to attend one in June. All of the students who participated in the music, business and agriculture competitions have worked all year to practice the skills that they exhibited during the competitions.
Senior Bailey Horn qualified to attend the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association State Band Concert with 160 other music students from across the state. The three-day music festival was held at Kalahari Resort and Convention Center from April 19-22. This was Horn’s third appearance at the PMEA State Band Concert. To earn a spot, she had to try out and be selected at the school and regional levels. She attended the festival with Penns Manor instrumental music teacher Mr. Paul Rode.
Several Penns Manor Future Business Leaders of America students went to the FBLA State Leadership Conference in Hershey from April 17-19. Students competed at the regional level to qualify to attend the state leadership conference. The Penns Manor students were Adam Altemus, Isaac Barnhart, Jillian Bowman, Ryan Brady, Ashton Courvina, Kyleigh Coy, Connor James, Terry James, Caleb Joiner, Dylan Kuzemchak, Amin Lieb, Alex Polenik, Andrea Schwartz, Allison Stiteler, Sarah Stiteler, Isabella Wenzel, Alyssa Altemus, Keira Brady, Breanna Cessna, Kathleen Dixon, Leah Dunmire, Kendra Fairman, Summer Fennell, Andrew Freno, Deja Gillo, Maggie Hill, Morgan Hill, AnnaMarie Horn, LaShay Johnson, Olivia Kohan, Rowan Lemmon and Sabrina Smith. The students attended the conference with Penns Manor business teachers Mrs. Adelle Dolney and Mr. Dan Antonacci.
Seniors Courvina, Adam Altemus and Ryan Brady qualified for finals and earned a spot in the national competition with their presentation on network design.
“It was fun to be around people from our school and others, but it was also good to learn valuable life skills,” Courvina said about the conference.
When asked how FBLA has helped him prepare for life after high school, Ryan Brady said, “It got us used to a professional environment.” Adam Altemus added, “It helped us learn how to speak professionally.”
Senior Smith qualified for finals and placed seventh in the state in the “Future Business Leader” category. She also earned a $750 scholarship as a result of her performance in the “Who’s Who” in the FBLA Scholarship Program.
Sophomores Polenik and Connor James placed in the top 15 for their event, which qualified them for finals.
Also, Penns Manor earned second place in the state for local market share, which is the percentage of the high school population that is involved in FBLA.
The chapter was also named a Gold Seal Outstanding chapter based on points earned for FBLA activities throughout the year.
