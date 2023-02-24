Penns Manor Future Business Leaders of America celebrated National FBLA Week Feb. 6-10.

The group planned theme days for each day of the week and encouraged students to dress up for the theme each day, including Monday “Professional Attire,” Tuesday “Support Your Favorite Team,” Wednesday “‘80s Day,” Thursday “Character Day” and Friday “Blue and Gold.” The week is intended to raise awareness of the group and its mission, which is to provide business and leadership opportunities for high school students.

