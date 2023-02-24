Penns Manor Future Business Leaders of America celebrated National FBLA Week Feb. 6-10.
The group planned theme days for each day of the week and encouraged students to dress up for the theme each day, including Monday “Professional Attire,” Tuesday “Support Your Favorite Team,” Wednesday “‘80s Day,” Thursday “Character Day” and Friday “Blue and Gold.” The week is intended to raise awareness of the group and its mission, which is to provide business and leadership opportunities for high school students.
The weeklong celebration was planned and run by FBLA adviser and Penns Manor teacher Mrs. Adelle Dolney and club officers, including President Sabrina Smith, Vice President Morgan Hill, Secretary Olivia Kohan, Treasurer Leah Dunmire and Public Relations Officers Allison Stiteler and Anna Marie Horn.
“I always look forward to FBLA Week to recognize our FBLA members for their achievements and to encourage younger students to become involved in this organization in the future,” Dolney said.
Penns Manor’s FBLA members have accumulated many notable achievements this year, including 33 of the 58 members qualifying for the State Leadership Conference, which will take place in Hershey in April. Members qualify to participate in this statewide conference based on their performance in regional conferences.
In addition to business-related activities, Penns Manor’s FBLA is an active group in the school community, hosting a blood drive in the spring each year and participating in school-wide events, like the annual Halloween parade and volunteering to help at Santa’s Workshop for elementary students in December.