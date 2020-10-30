Indiana, PA (15701)

Today

Chance of a shower or two during the evening, followed by partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 28F. NW winds at 10 to 15 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Chance of a shower or two during the evening, followed by partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 28F. NW winds at 10 to 15 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 30%.