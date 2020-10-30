The program began in 1985 as a result of the murder of Calexico, Calif., resident and DEA agent Enrique Camarena.
Camarena led a discovery effort against a marijuana plant in Chihuahua, Mexico, for four years prior to his killing.
Along with Captain Alfredo Zavala-Avelar, Camarena was kidnapped by Mexican politicians who assisted the drug traffickers.
Camarena and Zavala-Avelar were then tortured, eventually being killed in February 1985. One month later, a passerby found their corpses along a road near the location where their kidnappers held them.
Accompanied with widespread media attention, Camarena’s death revealed to the public the dangers of drug-related activities. Residents of Calexico used red ribbons to honor his life, which soon morphed into the lead symbol for drug prevention as the movement reached national heights in 1986.
Consistent with previous years, Penns Manor Area High School students and faculty celebrated Red Ribbon Week by participating in daily attire themes, beginning with Comet Spirit Day on Friday, Oct. 23.
Among other themes were Red Day, Tropical Tuesday and ’80s Day from Monday through Wednesday.
Thursday’s “Ghost-Out” theme has been an integral part of the high school’s Red Ribbon Week activities.
Throughout the day, several students were announced to have been killed in a vehicle accident caused by a driver under the influence of drugs or alcohol. After each announcement, students who were “killed” received face paint to imitate the appearance of a ghost.
To further simulate the impact their deaths would have on others, they were not permitted to communicate with other students or teachers.
Junior SADD member Reilly Hill participated in Ghost-Out Thursday in 2019.
“It was hard not to talk to anyone,” Hill said. “We really take for granted how much we talk in school, even if it is something as small as asking a friend for help on an assignment.”
Hill continued, “Ghost-Out Day really opens the students’ eyes as to how special each life is, and how much one loss can impact the school.”
Today, SADD incorporated a Halloween-themed day at the conclusion of Red Ribbon Week for the first time. Club members wore costumes from the Disney princess movie franchise.
Three additional clubs participated in Costume Friday. Members of Penns Manor’s Student Council dressed as stuffed animals from Beanie Babies, FBLA members dressed as characters from insurance company commercials, and FFA (Future Farmers of America) members wore cow costumes.
Normally, the elementary school holds a costume parade through parts of the property’s parking lot prior to Halloween. Parents often attend, but to prevent the potential spread of COVID-19 within the community, this year’s parade was canceled.
Instead, elementary students paraded through sections of the high school, where students were socially distanced throughout the auditorium, gymnasium and hallways.
FBLA, SADD and Student Council each prepared over 400 treat bags, distributing them to elementary students as they marched in the parade.
“We didn’t want (the parade) taken away from them,” Penns Manor High School SADD President Tavia Henry said.
“We also took this unusual year, and tried to get it back to somewhat normal with dressing up for Costume Friday.”
In June, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ran a mental health survey.
Among the over 5,400 participants, 13.3 percent admitted to using drugs as a coping mechanism to handle emotional stress caused by COVID-19, and 10.7 percent claimed they seriously considered attempting suicide 30 days before taking the survey.
Henry said the pandemic has increased the urgency in SADD’s efforts to promote a drug-free lifestyle.
“We do not want teenagers to begin taking drugs to cope with their stress,” Henry said.