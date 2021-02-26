Over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, few areas of the national economy have suffered nearly as much as the small business sector.
Indiana County’s small businesses have not been immune from these difficulties. Since its first major surge across the United States in March 2020, the pandemic has brought with it continuous changes in guidelines and regulations.
With the intent of lowering the transmission of the virus across the state, these restrictions have financially and logistically handicapped businesses across Pennsylvania.
The bar and restaurant industries have unquestionably suffered the brunt of the impacts, and have remained the center of attention during discourse related to the government’s response to the pandemic.
Penns Manor seniors Autumn Cramer and Rylee Shaffer work at Pizza Nomadz and Luigi’s Ristorante, respectively, in Clymer. They have witnessed first hand the difficulties of operating local small businesses in the midst of the pandemic.
In December, both students talked about the disparities between life at their workplace before and after the pandemic, and how they have adapted to a world changed by COVID-19.
Question: What are some of your responsibilities and tasks at work?
Cramer: I mainly do tasks related to any form of customer service. I have to make sure the food is prepared correctly. I answer the phone, ring people in, and help wherever I can.
Shaffer: I am a hostess, so I seat people, I run the register, and I bus and reset all the tables.
Q: How much were you at work in the days leading up to the shutdowns back in March? What was the atmosphere like among other employees and customers?
Cramer: I believe I actually worked on March 13. It was all up in the air, and it was a nervous time because we all didn’t know what was going to happen. We were just waiting for the next shoe to drop. We knew things were going to be shut down, but we just didn’t know when and how much it would affect us in the food business.
Shaffer: We obviously didn’t expect everything to shut down out of the blue, so it was pretty normal. We had a good amount of people still coming in every night. At this time, I was washing dishes in the kitchen, but everything still seemed normal.
Q: It was March 16 when Pennsylvania restaurants could only serve takeout for their customers. How did that change the dynamics of your business?
Cramer: We have a dining room open, and when we served people there, we would have one person going back to manage it. Closing the dining room took away someone’s main responsibility at work, and we had to adjust for that. We still have the dining room shut down. We can only sit 24-26 people, and people still sometimes have to come in and we have to turn them away. We felt like we would be turning more people away than accepting them in if we only opened up the dining room partially, so we’ve decided to still keep it closed.
Shaffer: I was laid off for that period once everything was shut down. There was no one coming in to eat in person, and we did not have as many dishes to wash since we were strictly takeout-only.
Q: Were you still working during the shutdowns? Did you gain more hours because you were no longer attending school during the week?
Cramer: I gained a lot more hours. It was super busy at the beginning of the shutdown. I normally would work on Monday, Thursday and Friday, but when the shutdown happened, I would often work on Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. We normally close at 9 on Fridays and Saturdays, but people were still coming in after we were supposed to close.
Q: Did your business take any loose precautions in mid-March, prior to shutdowns and new guidelines?
Cramer: My bosses set up big pieces of Plexiglas between the counter and register where people were coming in. For people who paid with debit cards, we have trays where they put the pen and paper on and they slid them through. That way, there was less contact.
Q: What sanitization procedures has the restaurant taken since you first reopened in-person dining? What additional sanitary procedures have you become responsible for at the business, if any?
Cramer: Before I leave, I wipe off with a bleach cleaner the door and other items that people would’ve regularly touched.
Shaffer: We have hand sanitizer at the bar and by the register because that’s where most people are at, and we took the salt, pepper and other items off the tables since those are not allowed to be out. We also have to wipe every table down after every person leaves.
I’ve become responsible for cleaning a lot of those items. Sanitizing menus and tables is definitely something that hosts take care of.
Q: With the combination of heavy state guidelines and self-implemented guidelines, how has this changed consumer behavior? Have you noticed an increase or decrease in the amount of people patronizing your business?
Cramer: We have our regulars for sure, but there were also newer people during early quarantine. The community has been very supportive. There were people who tipped at extreme amounts, and we appreciated it as workers.
Shaffer: We definitely have a lot more takeout orders. We’ve had to shift our kitchen and our salad room to incorporate those orders now, because it was difficult to shift from not having a lot of takeout orders to those becoming the primary method during shutdown. However, as of late, we have picked up a little more with in-person dining.
Q: How have customers reacted to your business’s changes? Are they generally complying with the rules that have been set?
Cramer: Everybody that comes in has worn their masks. They abide by the Plexiglas at the front counter. We are extremely sanitary at work. We are washing our hands constantly, and we have sanitizers around the shop, including some at the front of the business for the public to use.
Shaffer: Most people are OK with what we have done. The big thing is they have to enter with a mask on, but then, they can take it off and then eat normally once they sit down. One of the big changes that people have noticed, though, is that we do not have barstools anymore because bar seating is not allowed right now.
Q: Of all the ways that COVID-19 has changed our way of life, which aspect of it do you feel has impacted you most? Why?
Cramer: Not being able to see my great-grandmother as much has been the saddest part because the virus affects everybody, but it concerns me the most for her. Also, not being able to go out and have fun with my friends has hurt, especially as a senior. A lot of things have been taken away from this year because of the virus. We’ve had no homecoming dance, no fairs, no band performances, and we didn’t even know if we would be allowed at football games.
Shaffer: Personally, it was the little bit of online school we’ve had to do, and just school in general is how I’d say it has impacted me the most.
In January, Louie Tate Jr., the general manager at Luigi’s Ristorante, spoke about how restaurants implemented the required changes. Tate Jr. detailed the process of preparing the restaurant for reopening after the first wave of full in-person dining restrictions was relaxed in the early summer months of 2020.
According to Tate Jr., the first step was to read news sources and the Pennsylvania Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for reopening guidance.
He also claimed the restaurant had to rearrange staff members’ positions to accommodate for higher demand in takeout, but the most important aspect was the need to “work as a team, lean on each other’s opinions, and give each other mutual trust and respect.”
Concerning common safety procedures, including mask-wearing and extra sanitization, Tate Jr. said adapting to those changes was not a big challenge.
“At that point, we were all used to wearing masks because the takeout business lasted about three and a half months,” he explained. “So, everybody working was already used to wearing masks, and most of the customers were used to wearing masks.”
“The restaurant industry has always been one of the most highly regulated industries in terms of health and sanitization, and that’s something we’ve always kept top priority.”
While the past year has been uniquely difficult for the restaurant industry, Tate Jr. feels their business has remained strong throughout the pandemic.
“We have done fortunately pretty well,” he said, “and it all steps back to having a dedicated team and a dedicated customer base. We focused on health and safety first and consistency and quality, and our customer base expects that.”