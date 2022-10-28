Penns Manor pumpkin contest

Entries in the pumpkin-decorating contest are on display in the Penns Manor Elementary lobby. This table holds several entries from first grade.

 Beth Sabatini/Penns Manor High School

The week of Oct. 24-28 was filled with Halloween festivities at Penns Manor Area School District. Both the elementary and high school held contests to celebrate the season.

In the high school, the student council held a door-decorating contest. Each flex (homeroom) class decorated its classroom door in preparation for the district Halloween parade today.

