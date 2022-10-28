The week of Oct. 24-28 was filled with Halloween festivities at Penns Manor Area School District. Both the elementary and high school held contests to celebrate the season.
In the high school, the student council held a door-decorating contest. Each flex (homeroom) class decorated its classroom door in preparation for the district Halloween parade today.
“We want to get the (elementary) kids in the Halloween mood and show them that we like to celebrate too and are spirited about it,” said student council member junior Janelle Hopkins. The contest entries included traditional Halloween decorations like black cats, pumpkins and spiders as well as character-specific themes, like Minions. The doors were judged by faculty and staff members, and the class with the winning door will get a party.
The elementary school held a pumpkin-decorating competition sponsored by the Science Committee. Throughout the week, elementary students brought in decorated pumpkins to display in the elementary school lobby. The entries included pumpkins decorated as treats like doughnuts, ice cream and s’mores, fall staples like scarecrows and ghosts, and popular characters like Winnie the Pooh and Harry Potter.
Students voted for their favorite pumpkin Thursday, and the winners were announced today.
A first-, second- and third-place winner was selected for each grade, and one pumpkin was selected as “Best in Show.” First-, second- and third-place grade-level winners received ribbons, and the “Best in Show” winner received a trophy. Winners’ names were not available at the time of publication.
The entire district participated in a Halloween parade today. The high school students lined the hallways, auditorium and gym to cheer on the elementary students as they paraded through the high school and received treats from high school clubs and organizations. Many high school students dressed in costume for the occasion, and members of clubs dressed in a theme to hand out candy. This year, many clubs coordinated with one another and dressed as Minions.