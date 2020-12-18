Penns Manor Student Council declared Monday through today a holiday theme week. Students were invited to participate in various themes throughout the week and received candy at lunch for participating. Monday was pajama day; students were invited to wear pajamas to school. Tuesday was Santa Hat Day; students were encouraged to wear a Santa hat.
Wednesday was “Wacky Wednesday,” and students were asked to dress “crazy festive.” Thursday was Christmas Character Day, when students were invited to dress like Santa, an elf, a reindeer or the Grinch. Today was Ugly Sweater and Rock Between Classes Day. Students were encouraged to wear an ugly holiday sweater and student council President senior Ijae Karlinsey played holiday music between each class period.
Mrs. Bethany Cessna, family and consumer science teacher and student council sponsor, said the group sponsored the week to get everyone into the holiday spirit.
FBLA hosted a snow globe-decorating contest in which homerooms create a snow globe to be displayed in the high school lobby. Students were invited to work together from Dec. 8 through today to design and create a snow globe. Snow globes will be judged by faculty and staff volunteers on Monday.
Students who created the winning snow globe will receive candy treat bags and Sheetz gift cards. FBLA will also draw a random winner from the snow globe entries that did not place first. Students who created the randomly drawn snow globe will receive candy treat bags.
Spanish Club is hosting its annual PM Idol talent show, although it looks a little bit different this year. Students who wished to participate in the show signed up and recorded their talent performance in the weeks leading up to the event. Mrs. Cristy McConnell, language arts and Spanish teacher and Spanish Club adviser, and the members of Spanish Club edited the submitted videos together to create a virtual PM Idol video.
Students will watch the video on Wednesday and vote virtually for the winner of the competition. The first-, second- and third-place finishers will receive Sheetz gift cards.
In the past, the club has used the talent competition to raise money for Toys for Tots by charging admission to the show. This year, they have offered students the opportunity to wear a hat to school on Wednesday for a dollar. The collected money will be donated to Toys for Tots in place of the admission proceeds from a live show.
SADD is holding a candy cane-o-gram sale. Students were able to purchase candy canes and write messages to their friends from Monday through today. Then, on Dec. 22, students in SADD will deliver the candy cane-o-grams to students. SADD plans to donate the proceeds of the sale to a local charity.
In lieu of the annual holiday concert, instrumental music teacher Mr. Paul Rode and the concert band recorded holiday selections to share with band students’ families virtually. The group recorded several songs, including “Sleigh Ride,” “Forge Ahead,” “Into the Arctic,” “Carol of the Bells” and “Joy.”