The Penns Manor Spanish Club held its annual PM Idol talent show on Dec. 23.
Students in grades six through 12 were invited to sign up to participate by sharing a talent. Talents included singing, animation, card tricks, stand-up comedy and even a drum battle.
Shawna McAdams won first place for her singing act. Brayden Ross earned second place for his stand-up comedy act, and Landon Wolfe received third place for his card trick act.
Students who were not competing could buy a ticket to attend the show for one dollar. The show was very well attended as it is a highly anticipated annual holiday event at Penns Manor.
Penns Manor Spanish and language arts teacher Mrs. Cristy McConnell, with the help of Spanish Club President Leah Dunmire, Vice President Bailey Horn, Secretary Kendra Fairman and Treasurer Maggie Hill, organized the event. All club members helped promote the show and sell tickets.
In addition to being a fun activity for students before winter break and providing an opportunity for students to share their talents with others, the show was a fundraiser for the Marine Corps Toys for Tots. PM Spanish Club raised $236.10 for the organization this year.