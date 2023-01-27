Penns Manor talent show Shawna

Shawna McAdams shared her first-place certificate from the PM Idol talent show.

 Carol Maudie/Penns Manor High School

The Penns Manor Spanish Club held its annual PM Idol talent show on Dec. 23.

Students in grades six through 12 were invited to sign up to participate by sharing a talent. Talents included singing, animation, card tricks, stand-up comedy and even a drum battle.

Tags