At its meeting last week, the ARIN Intermediate Unit 28 board of directors tackled a wide range of personnel matters, as well as a few business items.
Employment was approved for Cortnee Deyarmin, part-time (hourly) instructional paraprofessional, retroactive to Jan. 26, at an hourly rate of $11.50; John Dilling, maintenance/custodian, retroactive to Feb. 1, at $19.30 per hour for his maintenance work and $13.56 per hour for his custodial duties; and Kassarah Brooks, full-time permanent substitute, retroactive to March 8, at an annual salary of $27,000.
Also, Megan Fryklund, full-time special education teacher, is adding duties as a part-time hourly driver’s education instructor at $24.84 per hour; adult education instructor Anna Riexinger has gone from part time to full time, at an annual salary of $31,797, prorated to days worked; and Kyle Doutt, full-time technology/data technician II, is having his pay corrected to $18.39 per hour, retroactive to Dec. 18, 2020.
Also included were resignations approved with appreciation for their service, from paraprofessionals Tammy Bachik (retroactive to Jan. 22) and Melissa Houser (retroactive to March 15), behavior support paraprofessional Marie Buggey (retroactive to Feb 5) and special education teacher Karlie Horwat (effective April 17).
Retirements also were accepted with regret from speech language clinicians Janice Appolonia, Carol Davies and Kathleen Hefferin (all effective with the last work day of the 2020-21 school year); instructional paraprofessionals Helen Faith (effective Aug. 31) and Brenda Nichol and Therese Wainwright (both effective with the last work day of 2020-21); and Jan Foister, who will leave the training and consultation team, also at the end of the 2020-21 school year.
Family medical leaves of absence were approved for secretary specialist Courtney Rizer and teacher Erin Creak.
Also, special education teacher Danielle Madill was awarded tenured status.
It approved for substitute special education teachers, school psychologists, speech clinicians, hearing clinicians, and vision clinicians a daily salary of $250 from the first substitute day for a professional employee’s pre-approved leave of absence that is more than 20 and less than 90 work days.
The board approved an agreement with Midwestern Intermediate Unit 4 to provide business office services.
Authorized an agreement whereby ARIN IU 28 will provide occupational and physical therapy services to eligible students enrolled at Apollo-Ridge School District, at $58 per hour, for a period retroactive to July. And it approved a rental agreement with Cousins Self Storage for Education Leading to Employment and Career Training supplies, at the cost of $996 per year, for a period from April 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022.
The board also accepted Pennsylvania Department of Education Targeted Safety program grants of $7,245 apiece for Divine Redeemer and St. Bernard schools, and an equipment grant of $18,564 for St. Bernard.
The board also accepted the 2019-20 single audit report submitted by Ambridge Certified Public Accountant Mark C. Turnley.
And, in appreciation of her work throughout the duration of the COVID 19 pandemic, assisting employees, management and ARIN board members at all hours of the day and night, the board authorized a one-time payment of $2,500 to Amanda Mosco.
The next regularly scheduled board meeting will be on April 20 at 7 p.m.
If the pandemic situation permits, meetings will be held in-person at the Central Office in White Township.
If not, meetings will originate from the Central Office and be conducted virtually by Zoom.