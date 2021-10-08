Every year, Purchase Line High School has its annual homecoming. This year, the 12 seniors elected to court were Haley Anderson, Avery Falisec, Hannah Homerski, Makenna Rummel, Madison Scalese, Carlena Ward, Jayce Brooks, Logan McCracken, Noah Peles, Brady Syster, Mello Sanchez and Aaron Wright.
During the time in between election of court and actual homecoming on Sept. 24, the 12 seniors took plenty of pictures, planned the dance and rehearsed for halftime during the game against Penns Manor. Senior class advisers, mathematics teacher Katie Brown and special education teacher Matthew Scott, helped to plan the homecoming dance and keep everything in line.
Anderson was excited to be on court this year.
“I am excited more than I am nervous or stressed about it. It was a good feeling to be put on court,” she said. In all, Anderson said, “Being on court means a lot to me. It makes me happy to see that my peers chose me to be on court.” Anderson says that she is excited to finally be a senior. She was always scared about it growing up, but now that she is here she is excited to graduate and move forward to her future.
Homerski was also very excited to be on court this year.
“When I found out that I was on court, I was really excited,” Homerski said. “It’s been so amazing to be part of such a fun group. There are so many fun opportunities that come with being on the court, so I was so happy when I found out.”
Homerski also said it was an honor to be voted on court, and it helped her know that she was well liked among her grade. Homerski is in the thick of work and nostalgia in her senior year, to which she said about her future, “My senior year has been slightly overwhelming, but so amazing so far. I’m sad to see my high school career come to an end, but I am so excited for the opportunities that will be given to me this year and for my future.”
Falisec was another girl nominated for queen this year. She said, “It was very exciting and an honor to be selected for court.”
To Falisec, being on court meant that she is represented well among her peers and has amazing friends in the senior class. Falisec also said when asked about her senior year, “I am very optimistic about this year, but I am also ready for the next chapter in my life.”
Rummel was also excited to be taking part in homecoming this year. When she was announced to be put on court, Rummel said she was really excited and happy. When asked what it meant to be put on court, she said, “It made me feel great because our grade voted, and it showed that my peers and I have good relationships.”
Overall, Rummel is happy to be spending her senior year with her friends and excited to start a new chapter after graduation.
Scalese said she was “excited and overwhelmed” by the announcement that she was on court. She claimed to be overwhelmed because the date of homecoming was so close. This meant dresses, planning and supplies had to be bought quickly.
“It’s an honor to be selected by my peers,” Scalese said when asked what it meant to be selected. Though this is a high point in the year for Scalese, she said, “Senior year is nerve-wracking. It’s full of new challenges and changes that I’m not used to, but I’m still excited for the future.”
Ward is last alphabetically for queen this year. She said about being nominated, “I felt very honored and excited to be selected for the court.” Being on the court meant that Ward is a well respected, kind-hearted and friendly person, which is what she believes got her on the court.
Looking toward the future, Ward explained, “I am feeling very excited about my senior year. I’m excited to see what I accomplish and what my future holds. The thought of moving on to the next chapter gives me mixed emotions of being excited and scared. I am scared to move on and be on my own, but at the same time I am excited to be able to accomplish things as an adult out of high school.”
Brooks was another who was proud to be on court. “It was exciting,” said Brooks when he heard the announcement that he got on court. Brooks said that it is an honor and exciting to him to have made the court. Brooks also said he is excited to see how and where his future plays out.
McCracken was very surprised when he was put on court.
“I was very surprised to be put on court, I did not expect to be put on,” he said. McCracken says being put on court by the other seniors is very interesting to him, and also an honor to be a representation of the grade. When asked how McCracken is feeling about his senior year, he simply said, “I am nervous.” Though simple, it is a common feeling that every senior goes through.
Peles was also excited to be put on court. Peles said that the announcement “made me happy and excited to represent the grade.” Peles also said “it was nice to be put on court knowing that my friends and peers elected me on.” Peles said he was excited to start a new beginning, meet new people and continue his academic career.
Sanchez was another student proud to be put on court. Sanchez said that he was “happy, and surprised to be put on court.” It meant a lot to Sanchez, for he said it made him feel very honorable to be selected by his classmates. As for the future, Sanchez said, “I am very emotional right now because this year is moving fast and life is hitting me quickly.”
Syster was not expecting to get on court, but being selected made him really happy. When he got on, Syster said, “I was really shocked and excited. I’m glad I got put on court.” When Syster was asked what it meant to him, he said, “It means a lot to me because my peers wanted me to be on it. They chose me and I thank them for doing that.”
With the year already in full swing, Syster said that his senior year has had a good start; his classes are enjoyable and he started the year with good grades, both of which give Syster an optimistic feeling for the rest of the year.
Wright is another student who was excited to take on this opportunity presented to him. Wright said, “To me, being on court is a once in a lifetime chance. It doesn’t just happen to anyone.”
Homecoming is a unique opportunity that did not come expectedly to Wright, as he said he was shocked and surprised to be selected since there were so many other people that could have been chosen. Wright feels more nostalgic and fearful about his senior year saying, “I’m feeling scared because I have so many memories in that building, but I know by the end of the year I’ll be ready to start my adventure.“
On Friday, Sept. 24, the big day finally came for the court and the rest of the school. During the pep rally, which was focused on the homecoming court and the following football game, McCracken was announced this year’s king. McCracken said “I was surprised and happy. I didn’t expect to win, so it was a pleasant surprise.”
After high school, McCracken plans on attending college studying physical therapy.
During the game that night against Penns Manor, the court was reintroduced to the crowd, and a queen was finally crowned. This year, Falisec was named the new queen.
Falisec said, “I was shocked and honored to be crowned queen. It was truly an amazing experience to have.”
In the future, Falisec plans on attending college studying business and political science.
At the end of the game, Purchase Line won, with a convincing score of 44-6.
The next night, Sept. 25, the court was joined with anyone who wished to go in the ninth through 12th grades for an exciting dance at the high school gym. The gym was filled with LED lights, neon lights and all sorts of other decorations. After the court was announced for the last time, the night was filled with music, dancing, a conga line, pictures and plenty of glow sticks.