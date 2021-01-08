The play was a murder mystery story involving a large amount of bizarre family characters, a lot of craziness and much fun behind the scenes. Some restrictions were put in place to help protect the students, faculty and spectators from the coronavirus pandemic. Some restrictions included having the cast and spectators wear masks, a limit on tickets, and social-distanced seating. The play also could not include the annual dinner.
The play featured a cast of 20 students, many of whom have a history of playing or helping with the theater program, as well as some newcomers.
“Play is one of the most fun things I’ve ever been a part of,” said returning cast member junior Hannah Homerski. “It’s crazy how close you become with the rest of the cast, and by showtime, you feel like one big family. There’s nothing like sharing the spotlight with your closest friends!”
Some newcomers also included English teacher Danielle Rishell, who helped as the assistant to the director. A vast amount of students also helped behind the scenes with props, set, and sounds and lighting. The varied amount of people helped to bring a mix of theater experiences into the play.
Cowden was surprised about how much time and effort the students and faculty put into the production.
“I really enjoyed working with the students this year,” Cowden said. “Most of the students are in many activities — sports, band and private lessons. They are already doing many things while keeping up their grades. It is amazing to me the energy and hard work they bring to play practice. We had four seventh-graders in the show, and they all did a great job, so there is a lot of new talent coming up.
“In addition, the veteran performers served as the anchor and really helped guide the younger kids. We have a plethora of comedic acting talent at Purchase Line.”
The play was well attended with the social distancing guidelines still in use. Due to previous years’ excellent turnouts, this year was the first year to feature two nights for the show. The program helped to bring the experienced Purchase Line cast together to have fun, and give a fun, comedic performance for the area. Experienced sophomore Cherish Kauffman, with three years of experience acting for play, said, “I was skeptical to audition at first, but I’m so glad I did! I look forward to fall play every year and acting with my favorite people.”
A big thanks goes to Purchase Line’s administration, secretaries, teachers and students for all helping to put the play together, and to allow it to still continue.