One of the things that was a big change for students this year is that they all needed earbuds to use the online platform Edgenuity. This platform is what Purchase Line has decided to use and what the students have been seeing in the majority of their classes.
English teacher Danielle Rishell noticed that for some students, getting earbuds might be a problem.
“Many of my students were sitting in the classroom during Edgenuity work time staring at a silent video because they don’t have headphones to bring with them to school,” she said. “Or on Fridays when students came in for extra help, they weren’t listening to the lessons at all.”
While talking about the problem with her sister, who works in human resources at CNB Bank, her sister gave Rishell a suggestion to reach out to the Indiana branch of CNB. She knew they liked to help support schools in the area, so Rishell got in contact with Eric White, market manager for CNB Bank in Clearfield, the next day to see if he would be willing to help out.
White delivered 200 pairs of earbuds to Purchase Line High School on Nov. 20. The earbuds will be made available to students in need so they may use them when using the technology to learn.
“It’s important to CNB Bank to support our local schools because it’s investing in our youth,” White said. “The youth are the future of our local communities and providing resources to them will allow them to have a more enriched educational experience, while simultaneously creating a better tomorrow.”
“The Purchase Line SD sincerely appreciates the donation of earphones from CNB Bank,” said special education director Dawn Ambrisco. “This generous donation helps our district maintain a supply of equipment needed by our students for virtual learning. Many thanks to the staff at CNB Bank.”
This donation is greatly appreciated by all staff members and students at Purchase Line. These earbuds will be used by many and hopefully will make it one less thing for students and teachers to worry about during these stressful times.
“Having headphones at their disposal in the classroom will increase student progress on Edgenuity, and allow them to excel if they are working ahead,” Rishell said. “Because Edgenuity is such a personalized program, each student may be at a different place, and being able to listen to the lessons independently will help our students no matter where they may be.”