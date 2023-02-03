If you were to go down to science teacher Michael Thom’s class for Biology 10, you would be surprised with how much he gets involved with his students. Thom does many fun and educational labs in his class to get his students interested and to learn better about what the topic at hand is.

For this lab, Thom assigned a stop-motion picture lab for his students to really get a better understanding of enzymes and how they work. Thom had noticed that his students were not truly grasping the concept that he was teaching his students, so he wanted to come up with an idea to help his students understand the lesson better.