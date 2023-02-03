If you were to go down to science teacher Michael Thom’s class for Biology 10, you would be surprised with how much he gets involved with his students. Thom does many fun and educational labs in his class to get his students interested and to learn better about what the topic at hand is.
For this lab, Thom assigned a stop-motion picture lab for his students to really get a better understanding of enzymes and how they work. Thom had noticed that his students were not truly grasping the concept that he was teaching his students, so he wanted to come up with an idea to help his students understand the lesson better.
“Students were studying enzyme structure and function and had to create a stop-motion animation of an enzyme catalyzing a reaction in which a substrate was changed into a new product,” Thom said. “Students used different colors of Play-Doh to model the process and a camera or cellphone to take photos. Students compiled the photos into a stop-motion animation and showed them to the class.”
With this very complex lesson, Thom really wanted his students to get a good grasp of the concept. He explained how he came up with this great idea and what he will do with it in the future.
“I was looking for a different way for students to understand enzyme activity and to demonstrate that understanding,” Thom said. “I will try the project again in the future. Perhaps with a few changes.”
Thom is a great teacher who really wants his students to succeed in his classroom, and he wants to help his students as much as he possibly can.
When Thom assigned this project, he did not fully know how the students would react to it because this is his first time using this lab as an assignment. When the students heard about the lab, Thom was happy with the response that the students gave him.
“I feel most students embraced the project and they exceeded my initial expectations,” Thom said.
With a few tweaks and changes, Thom is always finding new ways to make his classroom a fun and productive learning environment. When the lab was all said and done, Thom couldn’t have been more excited and happier with the outcome of it.
“The projects exceeded my expectations and were done very well,” he said. “I believe most students liked the assignment.”
When Thom saw a problem, he decided to turn it into a fun and exciting learning experience for his students. One of the students who took part in this assignment was sophomore Jakob Mountain.
“It was about enzymes and what stops enzymes from working,” Mountain said. “It showed how enzymes could create new products. It also showed how enzymes could separate substances.”
For this project, Mountain used an app that would take the pictures and put them in order and flip through them as if it were a flip book.
“I used the app called Stop Motion. This made my project look like it was moving,” he said. “It really made it look like my enzymes were actually alive.”
The app that the students used to make this project could be downloaded on their electronic devices that they had at hand. This app could make anything you want to move like a movie and make it a lot easier to complete this project.
“It made it easier. It helped me put together a video that was very neat and organized,” Mountain said. “It is a very useful app for our projects and made it a whole lot easier for us.”
Doing the project was very simple. The students had to mold the Play-Doh to look like enzymes and to create a substrate, then demonstrate how the enzymes work through a stop-motion video. Altogether, the project was simple but very fun for the students.
“I think that it was one of the easier projects. The Stop Motion app did a lot of the work for you,” Mountain said.
After Mountain’s project was completed, he compared his project to the others and found that his project was pretty accurate to how the enzymes worked. Mountain even took an extra step than some of the other students and made his project stand out from the rest.
“Our project was 3-D where a lot of other groups made theirs 2-D,” he said.
With the lab all done and over, Mountain said, “I did learn a better grasp of the concept. It showed how the enzyme works and what made it not work.”
Another student participating in this lab was junior Jenna Rohbeck, who was very excited and happy with this fun lab that she got to participate in.
When Rohbeck heard what this lab was and what it was about, she was really happy to do it because she likes to learn in a hands-on type of way.
“The project was a big help to understand the subject better,” Rohbeck said.
Rohbeck also used the Stop Motion app, and said “it made the project easier, and looked better overall.”
Thom was letting his students use every resource that they had for this lab to help his students get the project done quickly and neatly.
Rohbeck said the project was a very nice, simple and easy one to do and she had a lot of fun doing it.
“It was self explanatory and only took about two days to do the project,” she said.
Rohbeck found that working in her group also made the project easier and she liked the group she was with. When everything was done, it made their project a little more unique than the other groups.
“My group was pretty on-point with all the information that was needed. We were the same as most groups but had a few different things,” she said.
The project that Thom did was a very nice, simple and neat little experiment, but in the end his students had a blast doing it and learned a lot from it. With a classroom full of students ready to learn and a great teacher who is ready to teach his students these hard concepts, a lot of fun and good things can come from a classroom.
In the end, everyone was happy with the projects. Thom was happy with how they turned out and the students were happy with the projects they were able to accomplish, and that is what can make learning fun for everyone.