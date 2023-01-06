Purchase Line Community Service Club was offered the opportunity to hear from guest speaker, Region 6 Coordinator for Pennsylvania’s Education for Children and Youth Experiencing Homelessness Program Sarah Schroth. She came in to speak to the club Nov. 7 about homelessness and to kick off the club’s yearly charitable activities.

Schroth offered some informational flyers about homelessness to the students as well as various school supplies. She brought in school supplies for the club to arrange pencil cases and bags for students around the area that are in need.

