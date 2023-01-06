Purchase Line Community Service Club was offered the opportunity to hear from guest speaker, Region 6 Coordinator for Pennsylvania’s Education for Children and Youth Experiencing Homelessness Program Sarah Schroth. She came in to speak to the club Nov. 7 about homelessness and to kick off the club’s yearly charitable activities.
Schroth offered some informational flyers about homelessness to the students as well as various school supplies. She brought in school supplies for the club to arrange pencil cases and bags for students around the area that are in need.
On Nov. 16, students gathered during their Flex period to sort through the materials and make bags. Each bag contained four folders, three notebooks, a pack of loose paper, crayons, colored pencils, markers, a pencil sharpener, pencils, pens, a stapler, erasers, glue sticks, a ruler, permanent markers, highlighters and index cards. Also included in the bags were a pencil case that held a pair of scissors, a roll of tape, a white-out, a package of headphones and a hole punch.
Club members formed an assembly line to add in each material to the bags.
“These school supply bags will be distributed to any student who has been identified as homeless within the 11 counties served within my region,” Schroth said. “They will also be given to homeless shelters to keep on hand when they have a family coming in that may be lacking certain items required for school.”
“I think it was important for us to make those bags for students in need because it helped Sarah and provided the students with things that they might not have had access to because of their situation at home,” said junior Katelin Woods.
“My intention is to spark a conversation with students so that they are aware of the resources available to students who are experiencing homelessness,” Schroth said. “I want to remove the stigma surrounding homelessness so that children and their families are not ashamed to ask for help when needed.”
There are so many factors that play into homelessness and so many people don’t know other atmospheres that are considered homeless. It is often portrayed in movies as a person living on the side of the street in a city, not having proper hygiene, poor clothing, etc. However, that might be true for some, but the McKinney-Vento Act covers more than just that for students.
“The act was created to support the enrollment and education of homeless students,” Schroth said. “McKinney-Vento is intended to provide homeless students the same educational opportunities as housed students by removing as many barriers to learning for homeless students as possible.”
The act supports individuals who lack a fixed, regular and adequate nighttime residence. This includes children and youths who are sharing the housing of other people due to loss of housing, economic hardship or a similar reason; are living in motels, hotels, trailer parks or camping grounds due to the lack of alternative adequate accommodations; are living in emergency or transitional shelters; or are abandoned in hospitals. Also, children and youths who have a primary nighttime residence that is a public or private place not designed for or ordinarily used as a regular sleeping accommodation for human beings. Lastly, children and youths who are living in cars, parks, public spaces, abandoned buildings, substandard housing, bus or train stations or similar settings.
“Everyone deserves an education and school supplies are a part of being able to learn and participate in school,” said senior Abigail Goncher.
Everyone deserves an education, regardless of their living conditions. Making lives easier with supplies and blankets can help make learning less stressful. If homeless students have things they need for school then it is one less thing that they have to worry about.
After hearing from Schroth and packing school supply bags for those in need, the club will kick off its fall/winter service projects aimed at helping the PL community.
The Community Service Club members created 60 homemade cards for the Thanksgiving holiday and again later for the Christmas holiday to be donated to the residents of Embassy of Hillsdale Park.
“I am impressed with not only the artistic talent in our students shared in making the cards but also with the thoughtful messages they wrote inside,” said Jessica Subich, teacher and Community Service Club adviser.
“I chose to make cards for nursing home residents because it is something small that makes a bigger difference,” said senior and Community Service Club President Rylee Lee. “I know that by taking 20 minutes out of my day to decorate cards, I can put tons of smiles on residents’ faces. This makes me so happy to know that I might just bring them some joy for the holiday. If all I can do is bring a smile to their face, then I feel that I helped in some way. I want them to feel valued and special around the holidays because they might not have family to celebrate with like I do.
“The designs I chose were either something I just thought of quickly and designed, or I got some ideas off of Pinterest. Even if I didn’t make the exact card that Pinterest had, I could at least get some ideas from there. Also, I took into consideration what I put on the card by making sure I was using positive and encouraging words to help make them smile on the holiday. I also drew images like pumpkins, turkeys, etc. to bring the Thanksgiving spirit into my cards.”
“Making cards is fun to do but also makes someone’s day. Some of the designs I got inspiration from Pinterest, but most of them I just thought of happy Thanksgiving things to put on the card,” said sophomore Alonna Philips.
“I chose to make cards for the nursing home residents during my art class, because I enjoy drawing and making art. It’s something that takes only 10 minutes, but could make someone’s holiday, so I thought it would be worth the time,” said sophomore Alissa Phillips.
“I didn’t plan on exactly what I wanted the cards to look like. I just looked up inspiration on Pinterest, and added my own touches to some cards. Other cards I just tried to be creative and draw whatever came to mind,” Alissa said.