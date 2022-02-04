English Teacher Danielle Rishell is having her classes think outside of the box when doing a book report.
Instead of making the students do a five-page book report, Rishell decided to let the students do what they wanted to do in choosing from a menu of options. Rishell gave the students a choice to do one of the following for the book report. The students could do something like “Senior Year,” “Current Events,” “Journey Mapping,” “Public Service Announcement,” “Story Game,” “ELI5,” “Theme Graffiti” and “Musical Theme.”
The Senior Year book report project was a project where students were supposed to “Imagine the characters in a novel of a graduating class. Which one would be ‘class clown’ or ‘teacher’s pet’? What activities and clubs would they be in? What awards would they win? etc.,” said Rishell.
Sophomore John Elick completed the Senior Year book report. When asked what type of book would be recommended for the senior year project, Elick said, “If you were to do the Senior Year project for the book report you should choose a book about a lot of people and/or high school students.” Elick explained why he had chosen the Senior Year book report instead of a different book project: “I chose this project because my book was ‘Friday Night Lights,’ which is about a bunch of high school football players in Texas.”
Elick enjoyed doing the project. “It was very fun. I would do it.”
The Current Events book report was a project that you were supposed to “consider a few main themes, conflicts or events in the book. Do some research to find current news articles about similar conflicts and events, or that contain related themes. These can be either articles that you can think a character may find interesting, or just articles that demonstrate how ideas from the story are relevant today,” Rishell said.
Sophomore Emma Filipovich completed the Current Events book report.
“I would personally recommend a book about issues that happened in this world or things that you can relate to,” Filipovich said when asked what types of books she recommended for the project.
“I chose the Current Events project because my book was about child abuse and there are a lot of issues in this world about child abuse and how to prevent it.”
“I enjoyed participating in this book project because it was very hands-on, and we got to decide which project we wanted to do,” she added.
The Public Service Announcement book report project was one where you were supposed to “mention an issue in your story where you could encourage the public to be more responsible about. Perhaps it’s body image or racism, reckless driving or attendance, or anything else that you could do some research on to spread information to the general public. Be sure to use credible sources to support your claims,” said Rishell.
Sophomore Charles Edwards chose to do the Public Service Announcement book report.
“I would recommend a nonfiction book that has good descriptions of the event you are writing about,” he said. Edwards said he chose this book report option “because it fit my book the best. My book was about the war on terror.”
When asked if he enjoyed doing the book report, Edwards said, “I didn’t feel bothered by reading the book and completing the project. So I would say that I like it.”