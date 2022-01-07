Purchase Line Future Business Leaders of America held their annual Santa’s Workshop Dec. 4. The event started at 10 a.m. and was over at noon. Santa’s Workshop is an event where children around the surrounding area can show up and participate in crafts and fun activities.
This event was open to the public. FBLA students set up the Purchase Line High School cafeteria for the next day. Set-up included moving tables and chairs in the cafeteria, placing crafts at each table, setting up the snack and drinks table, putting up the Christmas tree, making gift bags, and lots of decorations. A selection of students signed up to decorate during the afternoon on Dec. 3. Then FBLA members were asked to arrive 45 minutes early and stay 15 minutes after to prepare and clean up.
“Santa’s Workshop is something FBLA does that brings the community together. It brings out young children and their parents to create fun Christmas crafts,” said senior Bethany Smith. “Parents are able to help their child create something that will bring good memories in the future. There is often a great turnout, so everyone is able to enjoy good company, snacks and crafts.” The event was very successful and tons of fun!
FBLA students were placed into pairs or small groups and assigned to different tables. Smith was assigned to the first table along with sophomore Katelin Woods, so most of the kids headed their way first. Their table was making “reindeer food.” Children were given a plastic bag and they were able to add dried oats and glitter.
“To make the food you put a small scoop of oatmeal in a bag, add whatever kind of glitter you want, and then add a label on the bag,” Woods said.
This is something the kids can sprinkle in the yard on Christmas Eve. Some other examples of crafts that the kids were able to do were a Grinch ornament, foam picture frame magnet, beaded necklaces or bracelets, and a Santa mask. FBLA also placed out coloring pages for them to use. The event also had snack bags, drinks and cookies for everyone to snack on.
Later in the event, Santa arrived! The kids were able to sit with Santa and tell him what they wanted for Christmas. This sure put a smile on their faces!
FBLA has been doing this event for a long time now, longer than FBLA adviser and business teacher Hannah Gnagey has been advising FBLA.
“My favorite part of the event is when our students decorate the cafeteria the day before the event and everything starts to come together. Then of course the day of the event! It really is the perfect kick-off to the holiday season,” Gnagey said.
This event is a great way to show Purchase Line’s love for the holiday season. It is a great way to get students and kids involved and excited. Gnagey hopes that her students learn responsibility and the importance of giving back to the community.
“My favorite part is working with the kids and hearing all of their funny stories and creative ways of putting together their craft,” Smith said. The kids created perfect environments. They get really creative and can be themselves. FBLA loves to hear all of their stories and what they want for Christmas. Their smiles and joy bring smiles and joy to the high school students’ faces.
“I have learned that it is very simple to make someone’s day a little bit better. Just by teaching a little kid how to create something fun, I was able to see how easy it is to make them happy,” Smith added.
Junior Makenzie Houck shared, “I loved seeing how happy the kids were, and their smiles!”
The kids have tons of fun and FBLA most likely makes their day, but what they don’t know is that they make the FBLA students’ days too! Overall, Santa’s workshop is a hit every year, including this year. The students definitely had a ton of fun! They hope that the children did too, and would join them again next year. FBLA can’t wait to see the tradition continue through the years. Houck, Smith and Woods described the event as giving, exciting, and entertaining.