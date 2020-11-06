The night began with the crowning ceremony on the football field at 5 p.m. Students as well as family members of the homecoming court were given permission to attend with a mask mandate still in place. An original piece by Purchase Line’s band director, music teacher Rebecca Bracken-Bouch, was played as the court walked the field. Court members were required to wear their masks while walking, but then were able to remove them when separated for photos. Senior Rachel Lundberg was crowned this year’s homecoming queen, and senior Eddie Esposti was crowned this year’s king.
“It was an honor to have my peers pick me for king because I have grown up with them and we all know each other, grew up with each other’s families, so it means a lot to me,” Esposti said. “To know I made an impact on people feels good, and I am grateful for everyone who showed up. We had a great time.”
After crowning, students were taken to the gym for the homecoming event and activities. After a couple hours of games, students were given the choice to go the auditorium to watch the movie “Hocus Pocus.” Door prizes were also included. Names were randomly drawn and gifts were given. Even with the mask guidelines in place, students enjoyed the activities provided and the turnout overall was good.
“I had a lot of fun at homecoming this year with everyone else who attended,” said senior Kelly Jennings. “The activities were fun, and I really enjoyed watching the movie, since ‘Hocus Pocus’ is one of my Halloween favorites. Overall, even though it was cold outside, pretty much everyone had a positive attitude and that made it sound even more enjoyable.”