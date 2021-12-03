The Pennsylvania Student Leadership Council and the Pennsylvania State Students Against Destructive Decisions board hosted the Pennsylvania SADD Conference to celebrate 40 years of the organization.
Students from Purchase Line’s SADD club as well as other SADD chapters throughout the region attended the conference held Nov. 1 at Seven Springs Resort. The SADD chapter at Purchase Line was fortunate enough to take its officers and other members of the chapter. Throughout the conference, the students and their advisers listened to two speakers, and rotated through different workshops. They were also welcome to enter fun contests, dance parties, and check out tables with resources for SADD-related ideas.
“My favorite part of the conference was getting up and dancing on stage. It was my favorite part because it made it feel like we were all a big family and I felt comfortable; like I could be myself,” said freshman Shakira Alexander.
Alexander wasn’t the only one who enjoyed herself and felt at home.
“My favorite part was when we all went up and had a dance party because it was fun to dance with new people,” said freshman Gino Dominick. He added that he would like to attend in future years because of all the fun he had.
Not only did the students have fun, but they learned a lot. Comedian and public speaker Matt Bellace, the keynote speaker for the conference, was very influential for a lot of the students.
“The most important thing I learned was that so much can happen with someone’s mental health without anyone knowing,” said freshman Ella Scott.
During the presentation, a student was picked out of the crowd at random. That same student was asked simple questions, but eventually told the entire room about the struggles he had gone through the past few years. In the last five years, he explained that both of his parents died. Through help and guidance, he was able to overcome his anger and his depressing thoughts. The feeling in the room was something to be kept forever. The boy was picked randomly, but ended up needing to have his story shared. Everyone was surprised by the result, but everyone left feeling inspired.
In addition to the keynote speaker, students rotated through four different workshops. Workshops included a greater dive into Bellace’s thoughts, a presentation on traffic safety, and a presentation given by the SLC on ideas for the chapters. The final presentation was by the organization “Text Less, Live More,” which specializes in and promotes being an advocate of keeping distractions minimal while driving.
Special education teacher and SADD adviser Amanda Chichy had some thoughts on the workshops.
“The SADD chapter at PL has participated in the state conference before. This year was a little different due to COVID protocols. Typically, students have more freedom to select the different workshops.” Although many COVID protocols were in effect, the workshops were very informative and influential.
Purchase Line junior Cherish Kauffman had a major part in the state conference. Earlier in the year, she was selected to serve on the Student Leadership Council, which serves and assists the state SADD board and all of the chapters in Pennsylvania. Throughout the summer, she helped plan the conference and even got the opportunity to arrive at the conference a day early to set up. During preparation, Felicity Erni, the state SADD coordinator, assigned presentations and jobs for the SLC members to complete during the conference. Kauffman got the opportunity to speak to everyone and promote getting help with your mental health. She also participated and spoke during the SLC’s portion of the workshops. In addition to speaking, she was awarded a gold medal for her hours of community service through the President’s Volunteer Service Award.
“I am so grateful for the opportunity to be such a leader in an awesome organization,” Kauffman said. “My favorite part about the SLC is getting a chance to work and plan activities with people who have the same drive and passion about safe choices as I do. I had so much fun planning the conference and getting to show myself that I am a leader, and I can do hard things.”
Overall, the state SADD conference can be described in one word: influential. The conference showed many students that their lives matter, and it reminded all of us that being in SADD gives us the opportunity to truly change the world.