Purchase Line’s SADD chapter took big leaps last year, and chose to work year-round to achieve some goals. One of their goals was to expand the chapter and experiences, and they did exactly that.

During the summer, three officers, seniors Cherish Kauffman, Rylee Lee and Michael Zurenko, as well as their adviser and teacher, Amanda Chichy, and administrative chaperone, Dawn Ambrisco, director of special education, ventured to Orlando, Fla., for the National SADD Conference. The conference featured a variety of speakers and activities to inspire and provide growth for school SADD chapters like PL. The conference was a big accomplishment for the chapter, and the students worked hard to accomplish this goal and dream.