Purchase Line’s SADD chapter took big leaps last year, and chose to work year-round to achieve some goals. One of their goals was to expand the chapter and experiences, and they did exactly that.
During the summer, three officers, seniors Cherish Kauffman, Rylee Lee and Michael Zurenko, as well as their adviser and teacher, Amanda Chichy, and administrative chaperone, Dawn Ambrisco, director of special education, ventured to Orlando, Fla., for the National SADD Conference. The conference featured a variety of speakers and activities to inspire and provide growth for school SADD chapters like PL. The conference was a big accomplishment for the chapter, and the students worked hard to accomplish this goal and dream.
“We got the opportunity to attend the national conference because of my chapter’s hard work. The work we put in didn’t go unnoticed. We were invited to the conference by PA SADD. After lots and lots of fundraising and prep, we were able to go,” Lee said.
Due to the conference being in Disney, most people believe that the students attended Disney World Parks for most of the trip; however, the majority of their time was spent in conferences and breakout sessions. For a few hours each night, they were able to explore the parks, but every night was interrupted by rain and thunderstorms. Lee said, however, that it was her favorite part.
“The most memorable part of the conference was running through the pouring rain at Magic Kingdom with my best friends,” she said. “We truly laughed so hard and it was an experience I will never forget.”
Ambrisco described the conference as an “amazing experience. I was so encouraged by the energy and dedication of all of the students attending the conference. Being able to observe so many young people having the same passion was truly a heartwarming sight for me. The young people shared ideas, praised each other, and had a blast spreading the word about a topic that they believed in so much.”
In addition to the time the students had to share their ideas, Kauffman had the opportunity to speak on a panel with other students from around the country. She shared ideas from PL, and interviewed others about their activities in SADD.
“It was truly an eye-opening experience. I realized that public speaking might be in my future,” Kauffman said. “It was so cool to talk about my story, and to realize that others are going through the same thing.”
“My favorite part of the conference was watching PL students interact with students from all over,” Ambrisco said. “Additionally, I was so proud of Cherish Kauffman when she led a discussion with a panel of students in front of the entire conference.”
The trip was overall a great experience for the students, but an even better opportunity for a rural school like PL. The students brought back many ideas and special events to hold at the school, as well as inspiration and motivation for a great school year.
“I believe that this opportunity has provided our SADD officers with many ideas to incorporate into our school and community,” Ambrisco said. “The students that attended are motivated to support and educate our students in creative ways. I guarantee that the PL students will see amazing activities coming their way from PL’s SADD Club.”
The students all had to maintain responsibility and confidence during the whole trip, and although it was nerve-racking and difficult at times, they all agreed that they would return if given the opportunity again.
“If I could attend the national conference again, I 100 percent would,” Lee said. “I would also recommend the opportunity to anyone who has the chance. It truly is something you will never forget.”
“I would definitely go back if we had the chance,” Zurenko said. “It was truly a great experience.”
PL SADD has a lot of exciting projects up its sleeve, and for the students, it still doesn’t feel real that they were noticed at that level. The officers are so excited to kick off the school year, and Purchase Line is so proud of these students for their hard work and dedication to this club!
Kauffman, the president of SADD at Purchase Line, said SADD as an organization was designed to help students make good decisions in a fun way.
“Here at PL we give opportunities and use fun activities to get students involved in the club,” Kauffman said, including hosting Hugs not Drugs at a football game in October, and sponsoring a Pre Prom Carnival in the spring. This year the club is looking into new fun activities. Kauffman knew SADD existed but never realized what it really was. She joined to get involved in activities. Some of her older friends encouraged her to treasure freshman year. From there she fell in love with SADD and what it stands for. Now Kauffman is excelling at a state and national level.
“You can do anything you put your mind to. Put yourself out there and dream big,” she said.
Chichy is the SADD adviser at PL. Her job is to encourage students to make positive decisions and facilitate the club so that its members can do the same.
“I love being the head of SADD,” Chichy said. “I enjoy spending time with PL students and helping them plan and engage in positive experiences.” Chichy wants as many people to join SADD as possible. “If the students that are not part of SADD are kicking around the idea of joining SADD, I strongly encourage them to join. There are so many opportunities available through the club. We have a lot of fun too!”
An important part of SADD is making positive decisions and encouraging others to do the same. This is not limited to drugs and alcohol, though. Taking care of ourselves and others is a huge part of the SADD mission as well.
One activity inspired by the SADD national conference was a partnership with the SADD group from Portage. SADD members highlighted suicide awareness at the football game against Portage Sept. 16. Kauffman, Portage senior Madelyn Hudak and Lee know each other through Pennsylvania’s Students Against Destructive Decisions Student Leadership Council, and they decided to raise awareness during the game when their schools played each other. Hudak is the president of SADD at Portage, and Lee is the vice president of SADD at PL. All three serve on SADD’s SLC for Pennsylvania.
During the game, SADD members passed out suicide awareness stickers and ribbons, and band members painted their faces in suicide awareness colors of teal and purple.
During the month of September, Guidance Counselor Belinda Lambie has met with students to review the QPR program as part of raising awareness about suicide. For so long people never mentioned mental health. Without suicide prevention efforts, it keeps it in the dark. QPR is a nationally recognized suicide prevention program that helps anyone recognize and deal with it. It stands for Question Persuade Refer.
“‘QPR’ has been ‘adopted’ by the Indiana County Suicide Task Force as our approach to getting the word out and helping people know what to do if it’s happening to a friend, what to do,” Lambie said. She compared knowing the QPR program to knowing CPR: “We teach everybody CPR.”
“When it comes to mental health and saving lives, we think that is really important,” Lambie said.
Lambie is one of five QPR trainers in the county right now. To raise awareness through school she uses posters, talks to all the students about suicide prevention and offers resources to those who need it.