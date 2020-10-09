Purchase Line unfortunately had to close its doors back in March, and it was uncertain if they would be able to open again for the 2020-2021 school year. With many guidelines in place, as well as many choices for students, the school has decided to reopen. Students were offered options such as how many days they would like to stay in school a week, if they would prefer to be all online, or if they would like to just learn in the building two days a week.
Many of Purchase Line’s new policies and guidelines are strictly made to better help the students with the learning experience while also keeping them safe.
“As part of our safety protocol, we are using the hybrid model in order to socially distance our students to keep them safe,” said high school Principal Eric Thomas. One major rule is the encouragement of social distancing, such as spacing students 6 feet apart in classes and at lunches. Students also are given mandatory assigned seats, so if a student does test positive for COVID-19, they can track down who had been in close contact with that student.
Masks have also become a requirement to wear for everyone entering the building. Most students also are split up to have half come Monday and Wednesday, and the other half come Tuesday and Thursday. The school is closed to all students on Friday, but teachers will be in school. The teachers are just an email away if students ever find themselves needing help with online learning on their at home days.
Starting in October, students are now able to come in on Fridays to get extra support from teachers as well.
Edgenuity is the software used for students at home learning and in class. Most classes are using only the Chromebooks.
“Online learning using Chromebooks, though it has been a little challenging to adapt to, is beneficial for the safety of the students,” said senior Kelly Jennings. “It makes it where everyone has a way of contacting one another, whether it be through email or Zoom, to help one another out and prevent the spread of the virus through in-person contact.”
Textbooks are primarily not being used for the school year, and paperwork is being handed out less. This is to encourage students to visit their lockers less and avoid close encounters with other students.
“The custodians have an all new checklist to make sure everything is done correctly … After everything has been disinfected we are using a Victory sanitizer,” said maintenance supervisor Carl Jones. All lockers are sanitized throughout the school day as well as desks by the teachers and custodians.