Valentine’s Day is a special holiday where we get to celebrate our friendship and admiration for the people that we love most in our lives, and everyone wants to feel a little joy on this day.
With the help of students from Purchase Line Elementary School and other students around the high school, Purchase Line’s Community Service Club brought together more than 200 Valentine’s Day cards to give to residents at local nursing homes within the Purchase Line School District as a Valentine’s Day gift.
There were many groups of people that participated in this project alongside the Community Service Club, including the sixth-grade classes, elementary teacher Jennifer Smith’s students, special education teacher Amanda Chichy’s classes, art teacher Ashley Staniscia’s classes, and other individual students from Purchase Line.
Junior Madison Scalese created many unique valentines to donate to the nursing homes.
“When making the valentines, I tried to use inspiration from the generation that the residents grew up in,” she said. “I tried to make ones that would cause them to laugh or smile. Making the cards shows the importance of community service. A simple piece of paper with a nice message can make someone’s day.”
“I think participating in community service is important because reaching out to the community makes it a better place for everyone,” Smith said. “One small act of kindness can leave a long train of smiles. For example, students are proud of their work and want to share it with others. Then, the employees are happy to deliver that artwork, and the recipient smiles and everyone who hears about this artwork smiles.
“The students all love the idea of sharing with others to put smiles on their faces; however, I have a couple of ‘non-artsy’ students who may complain at first about projects like this. By the end of the project, they were all smiling and were proud of their project.”
Sixth-grade teacher Candace Kosinski said, “In sixth grade we were able to incorporate our social studies curriculum into the service project of making valentines. The students were studying ancient Persian culture, and the ancient Persians were known for marbleization. The students used shaving cream, dye and paper to mimic this effect and then turned this paper into valentines. The sixth-graders were excited to share what they were learning and brighten someone’s day at the same time.”
After the valentines were collected and counted by Community Service Club, seniors Sydnee Elick and Brooke Eyler, who are active club members, delivered them to the local nursing homes. These nursing homes included Arista Care in Hillsdale, Rebekah Manor in Northern Cambria and St. Andrew’s Village, Scenery Hill Manor and Beacon Ridge in Indiana.
“Making valentines to share love is an opportunity for us to come together and do good,” Eyler said. “I think just knowing that you’re doing something that will make someone’s day is really special and emotionally healthy.”
“I think that participating in making and delivering Valentine’s Day cards to local nursing homes is important because everyone should get a chance to feel loved and appreciated,” Elick said. “During COVID-19, a lot of nursing home residents have not been able to see their families, and this is a chance to show them the love and care that they have been missing. It felt really great to deliver the Valentine’s Day cards and see how happy it made the nursing home residents.”
“This project provides a connection to our community, and students can feel a sense of civic engagement as they fill a need with their time and talents in our local area,” said family and consumer sciences teacher and Community Service Club adviser Jessica Subich. “While many of our students would love to visit the nursing home residents and volunteer in person, making Valentine’s Day cards was a way to express that we’re thinking about the residents within the restrictions COVID has put on face-to-face interaction. In turn, it demonstrates to our community that our young people are engaged and aware of the needs of others around them.”
“Our local nursing home residents have had few visitors this year with the pandemic, and since the weather has changed, outdoor visits are no longer practical. It’s important that our nursing home residents know they are loved and appreciated,” Subich said.