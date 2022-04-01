As we are making our way through the school year, the students of Purchase Line had the opportunity to read a great book with their fellow peers and discuss their reactions during the Book Club event held March 15.
The students had a chance to read “The Inheritance Games” by Jennifer Lynn Barnes with English teacher Karen Conrad being the leader of the Book Club, promoting reading with the Purchase Line students. The students can partake in this club under their own free will, and they are able to read with their friends and just have fun doing activities about their new book.
Conrad is very happy to be a part of the club. She gets to supervise great students reading a very exciting book this year. In the club they read a wide variety of books that can range to any book or reading interest.
“We read a wide variety, from historical fiction to science fiction and romance and other genres, but this time it was a mystery to try and hit some of other people’s interests,” Conrad said.
With these books everyone has a chance to enjoy a great reading book for the rest of this school year. This year they had a good turnout of students participating in the Book Club. The students of PL have a great time reading with all of their friends and other peers reading with a large group of kids this year.
“For the most part we have a good amount of participation, and we do have a ranking system that we let our readers do and the book we are reading gathers a five out of five, and the book seemed to appeal more to a female audience,” Conrad said.
With the turnout of students this year, the activities that they participated in were very eventful and fun for everyone, and everyone can enjoy the company of each other.
The activities that the kids get to participate in are very fun, with everyone being able to participate in them and being able to interact with each other about their book.
“We will do some small group discussion or even larger group discussion, and we will also do a breakout where people can do a puzzle-like activity that they seem to enjoy a lot,” Conrad said.
The activities that the students do can depend on what book they are reading and what kind of genre they are reading. The books that they read are picked in many different ways, but this year they found the book online with really good reviews on it.
“I go to Goodreads books of the year where we see a readers’ platform from Amazon and they get votes from people on the online community. ... The book that we are reading gathered a number two pick of the year and that is how I made my decision,” Conrad said.
Conrad really does enjoy being a part of the Book Club and likes to have the chance of interacting with her students about something that she likes to do and enjoys.
“It was presented to us from (former high school principal) Mr. Price and he had asked me if we were interested in the Book Club, and I accepted the proposition. I just think it is a really relaxed atmosphere to talk about books and I get to talk to people who enjoy books like I do,” Conrad said. The kids have a chance to read a great book with a great teacher that can see eye to eye with them and bond with something everyone can enjoy.
One of the members of this Book Club is sophomore Cynthia Myers, who is happy that she is in the club but doesn’t enjoy the book as much as other students in the club. Myers joined the Book Club because of her enjoyment of reading; she really likes to be able to read and socialize with others in the club.
“I joined the club because of my love for reading; it is a very enjoyable and relaxing experience for me to be able to do this with my friends,” Myers said.
Even though Myers likes to read, her favorite part of the Book Club is the ability to socialize with her friends, eating and enjoying her time.
“My favorite part of Book Club is eating pizza with everyone discussing the book,” Myers said. “I find that eating with everyone is very enjoyable and I get to know people a little bit better.”
Even though Myers does not enjoy the book that they are reading, she still finds it to be a good read, and is very interesting.
“It’s OK; it’s about the grandfather Tobias Hawthorne giving Avery his house,” she said.
Now that Myers is reading the book she does not really have a part that is her favorite, she finds that the book is not as interesting to her as it is to others.
“I’m not a fan of the book,” she said. However, Myers still likes to participate in the activities that the club members do and just likes to be involved with her friends doing these activities in the club. “I do enjoy the meetings and activities that we do but what we primarily do is read the book then do the meetings and activities.”
Another student who is in the Book Club is Mykala Harriger, a sophomore and friend of Myers who enjoys the time that she spends with her friend and reading. Harriger has a liking for reading and loves to read in her free time. She is very happy that she joined the Book Club this year.
“I joined the Book Club because I like to read and to be able to read with other people talking about the same book,” Harriger said.
Harriger loves being a part of the Book Club and has many things that she likes to do in that club such as reading and being with her friends and being able to socialize with others about the book that they are reading in the club right now.
“My favorite part of Book Club is being able to talk with others about my book and listen to how others think of the book with me,” Harriger said.
Harriger finds joy in the book that she is reading.
“I like the book that we are reading; I find it to be a very interesting book that I just keep reading,” she said. Along with reading the book and speaking with others about it they get to do many fun activities with it that get to go along with the theme of the book.
The activities that they do are made up by Conrad. Harriger said, “I like to do the activities that we are assigned for the club. They are really enjoyable and fun to do. It is a great time for me and my peers to be able to do the activities together.” Harriger can’t wait to see what they have next for them in the Book Club.
The students of PL have a great opportunity to go out and join the Book Club and be able to do something that they can really enjoy in their free time. They will have a chance to interact with their peers and friends about something that they are passionate doing.
They have the ability to do fun activities and read together as a fun little group and share their thoughts and ideas with each other about their book and material that they read in the Book Club.