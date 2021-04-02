The 3-2-1 academic competition is an enrichment opportunity offered for Purchase Line’s students to showcase what they have learned inside and outside of school.
This year, the stakes for students’ academic performance to receive an invite to compete in this competition have been raised, in order to ensure that social distancing standards were kept in tact. Because of this, even fewer students competed, but this did not change the overall success and impact of the event.
“I think the most important aspect of participating in 3-2-1 is learning how to collaborate and how to have an academic debate and reach a decision as a group,” said Spanish teacher Clarine Beatty. “The high school team has really made progress in having productive discussions.” Beatty serves as adviser for the activity and facilitates it in her classroom.
Purchase Line has been competing in this type of academic competition since 2005. Prior to 3-2-1, Purchase Line competed in Knowledge Master Open. This company retired from creating academic competitions, so in 2013, students began competing in the 3-2-1 academic competition. Since then, both the senior high and junior high students’ scores have been getting ranked with the scores of other schools all over the United States that are competing in 3-2-1.
Sponsored by Questions Unlimited, 3-2-1 is an educational competition that consists of short-answer questions that are put on the screen at the front of the room.
The sets of questions have three parts, beginning with the most difficult clue that is worth three points. If the students are not able to answer this clue, they move on to the second clue that is slightly less difficult, and is worth two points. The process continues for the next question, which is the easiest and is worth only one point, hence the name of the competition, 3-2-1. Most of the questions include a visual element, and some even include audio, as well.
These questions are discussed by the team and they all must decide on an answer with the team captains. Then, the team captains will decide and let the typists answer the question on the computer with the answer that was decided on.
This year, the captains and typists were senior Brooke Eyler and junior Chessa Shaffer, for senior high, and freshmen Charles Edwards and Mikeayla Ryen, for junior high. Junior high scored a 41.3 percent and senior high scored a 47.3 percent.
“I think our group was good at thinking through things logically in the beginning. This competition is important for students because it challenges our all around knowledge and thinking strategies,” Ryen said.
Eyler said, “It is a challenge in many ways. We are challenged to think critically and strategically all while working together. We always have fun while doing it! It is also very rewarding when we know an answer to a question easily — it builds confidence and allows us to pat ourselves on the back for studying hard.”