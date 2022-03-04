Students in Purchase Line’s Technology Student Association recently attended the TSA Region 8 Competition on Jan. 29 at Richland High School in Johnstown.
By participating in the TSA regional competition events, students in grades seven through 12 are able to join the club and learn more about hands-on learning in science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM). There are many different events in the competition such as photography, dragster and more. TSA practices are held on Saturdays at the high school and during students’ flex period to prepare the projects for the upcoming competitions.
Junior Abigail Goncher attended the regional competition for TSA.
“I originally joined because they had a photography competition and I wanted to enter my photos that I took,” Goncher said. She has been in TSA since eighth grade and said, “I have been in TSA for three years now. I wanted to join when I was in eighth grade. I thought it would be a fun club.”
Goncher has competed in photographic technology and problem solving in the TSA competitions. Besides the fun of creating things for the event, students also learn a lot of useful skills.
“Photographic technology taught me to think outside the box. Problem solving taught me how to use my resources around me,” Goncher said. Each category at the competitions were given a certain amount of time depending on the project. Some took weeks in advance to prepare and others had to be done on the spot.
“At competitions it all depends on the event you are in to get a certain time to create something. Certain events take months to complete an entry and then you would bring it to the competition to be judged. Other events are on-site at the competition and are timed for a certain amount of time,” Goncher explained.
Freshman Jakob Mountain also was one of the many from the TSA club to attend regionals. Mountain has been in the club for a couple of years now and talked about how he enjoys participating in the activities they do.
“I wanted to join TSA because I heard many people talking about it and it seemed fun. I knew they built a lot of things and attended competitions to get judged for their work,” Mountain said. He joined the TSA club at the beginning of seventh grade.
“I’ve been in TSA for three years. I enjoyed every year of it so far and will continue to do it,” Mountain said.
He competed in the dragster event. “They gave us a certain amount of time to build the dragster prior to the event. Once we went to the event, they judged our dragster based on speed and the condition of it,” he said.
When they built the dragster before regionals, they used resources in the woodshop to put together the dragster.
“I learned a lot of things from the events. I learned how to use many different tools in the woodshop and how to think in different ways,” Mountain said. Some events timed students and the projects had to be made on the spot at the competition; however, for Mountain’s project he spent most of his time at the school creating his. “I spend a lot of time at school on the weekends for TSA practice to make things and I also go down during flex to continue the work,” he said.
Junior Michael Zurenko competed in the TSA events with Jakob Mountain, Abigail Goncher and others from the TSA club.
“I joined TSA because my older friends were talking about it and it seemed like it would be really fun to do hands-on things,” Zurenko said. Similar to Goncher, he decided he wanted to join during his eighth-grade year. Zurenko has been in the club and competing in events for three years now and enjoys the things they do.
“I competed in the problem-solving events with Abbie Goncher and we did it together,” he said.
Zurenko talked about the important skills he has developed during the three years of being in TSA club and said, “Doing these events have taught me to think quickly in stressful situations. I also used a lot of hands-on things to work.”
Other than thinking quickly, many students also develop skills such as new technology skills, working well with others and leadership. Zurenko mentioned some events and how they were each given different time limits to work.
“For the problem-solving event they gave Abbie and I about two to three hours to solve our problem they gave us. This is when the quick thinking in the stressful situations helped,” Zurenko said.