Schools around the Heritage Conference have an annual robot fighting competition. This competition has many benefits for the students who enrolled in the Robotics class at Purchase Line High School such as learning the technical and practical skills behind the electronics, and they also learn useful metal shop skills while armoring their bots.
Purchase Line sends its two best teams to the competition to hopefully bring home the win. There were requirements for the bots throughout the competition, such as they had to have an actual weapon instead of just a ramp to flip the opponents, which has dominated past competitions. There was also an 8-pound limit.
This year, Purchase Line sent its front-runners in seniors Andrew Beer, Austin Stephenson and Rodney Ball. Their unique design included a ramp so they could propel themselves under the opposing robot and a blunt spinning weapon with multiple rods that cause much damage to the underside of the opponent robots. The runner-up team included senior Jadyn Leamer and junior Dylan Bouch. Their bot had a spinning shuriken that they’d ram into the opposing bots.
Mathematics teacher Andrew Sleppy, one of the co-teachers of the Robotics course, said, “I think we did OK. I think we ran short on time again. We had a problem getting under the weight limit. But I think overall it was a good learning experience for the kids, letting them learn wiring and metal working throughout the school year.” He added, “Out of the four years of the Heritage Conference Robotics competition, we’ve had many upsides and few shortfalls of success. We even won it all one year!”
The other teams that were not able to go to the robotics competition included juniors Alex Segar, Eddie Stewart and Eric Piper. Their bot’s shortfalls were getting it fully operational in time but they were ready for the inner school bot-fight. And the robot for the other team, which included senior Thomas Batten and junior Jaylin Robertson, struggled to get underweight and be fully rewired in time for the competition. Their bot was also be ready for the in school bot-fight, which was held March 30.
“I enjoyed the whole building process, I learned a couple of new things along the way, and I think if we had gotten operational in time we would have done very well,” Stewart said.
Robertson added, “My team would have won it all if we got under weight in time.” Throughout the course of the school year, the students faced many challenges and many problems but got through every single one.
On March 10, Purchase Line sent two teams from its Robotics course co-taught by industrial arts teacher Johnathan Farabaugh and Sleppy to the Heritage Conference Robotics Competition at United High School. A total of 12 teams competed in the competition. Purchase Line took its group A in Beer, Stephenson and Ball. Their bot is the one that competed and won two matches and lost two matches, being eliminated in the double elimination style match-up in the quarterfinal first losing to Portage, then losing again to a team they had beaten in the earlier match-ups in United. The B team included Leamer and Bouch. They were the second team to go to the competition but did not actually compete in any of the matches.
The matches were not just free-for-all events but instead were regulated matches dictated by a referee. Certain rules were put in place for the safety of the competitors and to make the game more fair, such as what materials can be used, the size of the robot, the weight of the robot, the numbers of operators allowed to drive the bot, what kind of weapons the bot was allowed to have and even the kind of batteries the robots were allowed to have. These regulations were to help make the entire contest more fair and enjoyable for the students who enrolled in the Robotics class.
Throughout the competition, the Red Dragons showed promise, winning their first match against United, and they also beat West Shamokin. After their brief winning streak, they went on to lose against Portage, being put into the losers bracket, and afterwards they had a match-up against a team who they themselves put into the losers bracket, and lost their final match against United. They made it to the quarterfinal round before being eliminated.
At the end of the conference, every bot was put into the arena for a free-for-all. This was to put an end to the annual contest, as it disobeys the usual bot-versus-bot norm to let everyone show off what they has spent all year up to this point creating, showing their pure talent to a T. This also is to help bring a smile to all the contestants’ faces even after spending most of school day watching and destroying each other.
“It was a great way to end our very long day. I had a lot of fun during the entire ordeal,” Stephenson said.