Schools around the Heritage Conference have an annual robot fighting competition. This competition has many benefits for the students who enrolled in the Robotics class at Purchase Line High School such as learning the technical and practical skills behind the electronics, and they also learn useful metal shop skills while armoring their bots.

Purchase Line sends its two best teams to the competition to hopefully bring home the win. There were requirements for the bots throughout the competition, such as they had to have an actual weapon instead of just a ramp to flip the opponents, which has dominated past competitions. There was also an 8-pound limit.

