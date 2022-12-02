This year’s fall play was held Nov. 19 in the Purchase Line High School auditorium. The title of the play was “The Crimson House Murder.”
In the play, guests go to a seedy hotel where they pay outrageous rent for terrible service. Guests find a corpse in the sitting room and they try to figure out who has done it. There are multiple people who could have done it, but they don’t know who.
Participants in the play explain why they enjoy acting and what made them want to join. There is much preparation involved to put on the show, such as practicing for several hours both at home and after school. Some of the actors have worked with the same people for many years while others are new to the whole setup.
Junior Emma Spencer explained what she likes about the play and why she got into the acting.
“I have now been in play for five years; I really enjoy it,” she said. She talked about why she decided to join the play each year since her seventh-grade year: “I always knew I liked to act and Ms. (Kathleen) Cowden encouraged me to join in seventh grade. Ever since then, I knew I’d stick with it.”
Although acting in front of large audiences can be tough, there can also be benefits that come along with it. Spencer talked about what she has gained from acting in front of others.
“I developed new skills and became more confident with public speaking. I don’t get as nervous as I used to be in the past and this is helpful both in school and in other places.”
Besides what she has gained, Spencer explained what she enjoys most during the play. “What I enjoy most about the fall play is the people. Everyone is helpful and friendly, which makes working with others easier and more fun. We also make a lot of progress.”
To get the play ready, there comes a lot of practice. “We try to have practice every day after school, and I go over my lines on my own time if I need to,” she said.
Junior Quentin Brooks explained what he likes about fall play and why he joined.
“I have participated in the fall play for five years now,” similar to Spencer, he said. “The reason I decided to join was because of Eliza Moore, (Purchase Line alumna). She convinced me to try it and I ended up loving it.”
Brooks explained how it has benefited him. “It helps me get acting practice by playing different characters,” he said. “I learn how to act as different people with different attitudes.
“I enjoy Brandon, Mikie and Jacob who make play super fun. They make play very interesting and they are the reason I’m still in it.”
Senior Michael Zurenko talked about his experience with this year’s play and his past involvement in others. He talked about how he also enjoys the play and the people he works with in it.
“I have been in the yearly fall play now for five years now,” he said. Zurenko talked about why he decided to join the fall play this year and years past. “I decided to join because I was with a lot of the same people from the beginning except for the ones that have graduated.”
Zurenko said he learned similar skills as Spencer but added, “It helped me learn the art of improv used in the acting field.” Zurenko explained what he enjoys most about this year’s play: “Hanging out and being around all the people involved.”
Like the rest of the cast, Zurenko has practice every day after school and reviews his specific lines in his free time.