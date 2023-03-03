Students in Purchase Line High School are being chosen in the art room to take on the task of doing independent art projects.
Art teacher Ashley Staniscia explained the projects that have been assigned to the selected students: “The students are doing projects such as ceiling tiles, canvases, coasters and even some 3-D art projects.”
The project for advanced art students included designing a ceiling tile to be placed in her classroom.
“The process that the students went through was called color theory,” Staniscia said. “This process is where the students use the primary colors either adding a splash of black or a splash of white to the color making it either tinted or shaded.”
Staniscia explained why she chose the people that she did to make the tiles: “The students that I chose showed clear vision of how to use the color wheel to their advantage. The students that I chose also truly worked hard during my class as well as helping when I needed.”
“I choose the students that created an independent art project based off of the way that they participate in art class, and based off of the artwork that the student turns in,” Staniscia said.
“I feel that having the students create their own ceiling tiles adds a little touch to the room, adding a little bit of more color to the room making everyone get more inspired to work on their art more to get a chance to create one.”
Junior Jaylin Robertson is one of the students who created a tile.
“Doing the color theory was worth taking the time to actually do because I have already used the things that I have learned just with the base of my tile,” Robertson said.
Robertson explained how he feels being chosen to create a ceiling tile, saying, “I was so excited knowing that after all of my begging and all of the work that I have done that Mrs. Staniscia finally allowed me to come up with a design for my ceiling tile.”
“My motivation for my ceiling tile is looking up at the ceiling and looking at all of the ones that have already been done,” Robertson added. “It is also a very great way for me to make a mark in the school.”
“I got to create a ceiling tile because I truly try my hardest in art class, (and) also a lot of begging took place.”
Junior Brooklyn Syster created a ceiling tile that has Spongebob’s house on it for her independent project.
“I chose to create my tile this way because I thought it would be an amazing way to add just a little bit more color to the art room,” Syster said.
“I think that I got chosen to create my own project because I try my hardest in art classes proving that I am a good artist, which has honestly given me so many opportunities,” she added.
Freshman Alivia Weaver has been working on many projects. Some of these projects are canvases, sketches and cards.
“I really like to do anything in the art world just because I feel like it is such an easy way to express my emotions on a piece of paper,” Weaver said. “I think that I was one of the students to create a project of my choice because I really understand how to show the different amounts of colors on paper.”
“Doing my art project gave me the chance to enter my art at the showcase at the KCAC (Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex),” she added.
Sophomore Brandon Buterbaugh is an Advanced Art student who chose to create a 3-D football field with his art partner, sophomore Daniel Esposti.
“The hardest part of making the football field was probably the field goal posts and the way that we had to set them in the boxes of glue to let them dry and hope that they were standing straight up the next day,” Buterbaugh said.
Buterbaugh chose to do the 3-D project for the final project “because we knew that if we got the field done in time that we could spend the spare time that we had in class playing with our art piece.”
“It was really fun to do the project together, especially when we are as close as we are, and I believe that art pulled us together,” Buterbaugh added.