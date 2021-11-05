At Purchase Line High School, students in science teacher Michael Thom’s class conducted a several-day lab experiment, looking at eukaryotic cells, animal and plant cell, including plant cells and the students’ own cells.
Sophomores and juniors in Thom’s biology classes have been learning about cell structures and cell functions. But as the years go on, technology is becoming a more common resource in school. In schools, students use Chromebooks, and sometimes students are allowed to use their own cellphones to help with what they are doing. For example, students use their Chromebooks to write lab reports, and when students look into the microscope, they take pictures of what they see to help complete their reports.
There are pros and cons to having more modern technology with students, but it’s more of a personal preference.
“I prefer modern because you can see the mitochondria and the nucleus and all the organelles in general, and it’s really cool to actually have them in our reports,” said sophomore Sadie Shaw.
The first part of the lab deals with looking at onion cells under the microscope. Students made their slides and put them under the microscope. When students looked at it they would see square-shaped cells, and as they go up in power on their microscope, they see deeper into how things work in the cell, and how and why it makes sense. During the lab, as some students are focusing on finding a clear image, other students are getting the cellphones ready to take pictures of what they see to use a couple days later when they put their reports together on their Chromebooks. Part B to the first part was after looking at the onion cells, the students dyed the cells blue to see the different parts more clearly. When they would look into the scope, they’d expect to see green and chloroplasts because it’s a plant, but in reality, they would see the cell parts, and they are transparent. There’s no green because they grow underground, not needing to have the photosynthesis process because the sun doesn’t directly reach them.
Students took pictures to be able to see the cell walls and the parts.
The second part of the lab dealt with Elodea leaf, an aquatic plant that is found in ponds. And because it’s a green plant, it contains chloroplasts and chlorophyll. Because it was a plant, the main goal of this was to spot the organelles. This was one of the main reasons why using technology is a good part of this lab because instead of just drawing little green dots, students can actually see what they would find in the microscopes. So taking pictures of the specimens is something that students do to use in their reports. It makes it more detailed, interesting and more insightful because it’s the real, genuine thing.
Freshman Hannah Stonebreaker agreed.
“It’s honestly easier and better for the report,” she said. “It’s also easier because doing it on paper sometimes, you can miss things and misunderstand things, but using our Chromebooks, it’s almost easier for me to understand. All the steps and instructions are all set out.”
The third part of the lab dealt with animal cells, specifically the students’ own cheek cells. Students got a toothpick and swabbed their mouth with the round part of the pick, then smeared it on the slide, and examined the specimen from there.
Students could also use their own skin cells, but the majority used the cheek cells because it was a clearer result. So, students searched for their mouth cells in the microscope and when they found a cell, they clearly could see all of the organelles. After the students spotted them, they would take pictures of their own cells and put them in their reports that they worked on with their lab partners.
The last part of the lab was to observe pond water. The idea of this part was to observe moving organisms such as amoeba, paramecium and euglena. Students obtained drops of pond water and observed what they saw.
Owen Misko, a sophomore, was asked if he thought that using cellphones to take pictures was better than not.
“Yes, because we didn’t have to draw it,” Misko said. “Taking a picture is easier because some people aren’t the best at drawing. It’s more accurate, too; for example, looking at the amoeba, you can genuinely see it. It’s cool to capture them in action and use it in our reports.”
When students would look into the scope, they would see a lot of fast-moving little euglena moving the most. Then they could see the slow-moving, almost still, paramecium. In completing this step, students would take pictures, but many students said taking a video would have been better because they could actually see what is being described, action-wise. But for the lab report, students just didn’t do that.
In the end, students finished their reports with amazing pictures and details in it using the technology tools used to gather data and images throughout the lab.