There aren’t a lot of projects that any student has the chance to be a part of that use almost every type of skill that they have learned, including math, science and problem solving.
However, math teacher Andrew Sleppy and technology education teacher Jonathan Farabaugh have come up with something for the robotics class they co-teach that includes each of these three skills, and that would be building their very own robots.
Upon completion, each group of students will use their robots to battle each other, and the winner will advance to a Heritage Conference competition.
“Students learn how to function as a team. They also gain skills in time management,” Farabaugh said. “These skills enabled them to meet deadlines and work within the rules and regulations. In addition, they will learn to communicate and deal with team members, thus improving the team’s efficiency.
“The process also offers students the opportunity to develop skills using tools, CAD, interactive design and project management.”
“I think it is important for the students involved because it demonstrates to them how they can take an idea, draw it up, and then build it,” Sleppy said. “It is a great example of how their learning of math, science and English, etc. has helped them to be better prepared to put their thoughts together in a project. It also gives them the opportunity to compete against other schools in an area other than sports, while they are ultimately seeing something being built from nothing more than their own ideas.”
Throughout the process, the students must remember that there is an 8-pound weight limit on the final battlebot creation. First, they have to choose their material and design their battlebot using a computer-aided design program called AutoDesk Inventor.
Following the design process, they must take safety tests on the machines and tools that they will be using on their upcoming projects. Once they have passed, the building process begins.
The frame is to be built first, using various types of saws and drills, and then they must put their components in place, such as the battery, receiver, motors, circuit board, transmitter, speed controllers and the switch. From there, students are permitted to build the shell and even add a weapon if they choose to do so.
The students also have the chance to use CNC software, CNC tools and three-dimensional printers to help in building battlebot parts.
There are specific requirements for this project, many of which were already mentioned. The bot must have a maximum weight of 8 pounds, an on/off switch, a light that means the robot is turned on, and must be able to fit through a 4-foot-wide by 8-foot-high door. The students can only use certain materials to do this project, and they cannot use hydraulic or pneumatic systems.
The final battlebot must have a safety cover on the external sharp points and a restraint to protect against motion hazards. Also, the battlebot can only be controlled by two operators.
“There are multiple things that go into building our robot such as wiring, a RC transmitter, and building an actual body for it,” said junior Ryan Little.
“The participators are using their CAD skills by making the drawings,” Sleppy said. “They are using their creative skills by coming up with their designs. Math skills are needed to create the drawings and when building their robots. Also, they are using their mechanical skills to put their robots together. Every aspect of the project requires them to use their problem-solving skills, which have been formed by all of their classes and life experiences.”
“The STEM skills that robotics teach are great for inspiring tomorrow’s engineers,” Farabaugh said. “Students learn skills in design, manufacturing, three-dimensional printing, coding and mechanical skills, as well as game play strategies.”
The teams participating in this project will battle each other’s robots in March. The Purchase Line winner will compete in the Heritage Conference contest, which is tentatively scheduled for the spring.