Purchase Line’s marching band has worked hard to make this year just as good as the others. The band enjoys showing off their skills at football games, but more specifically during the halftime shows, as well as summer parades.
Some marching band members gave their input on their feelings toward marching band parades and halftime shows.
Freshman Ethan Bartlebaugh is a second-year marching band member in the percussion section who plays the snare drum. Bartlebaugh prefers doing parades over halftime shows, even though he likes doing the halftime shows. However, he said, “There’s way more people, and it is just fun.”
During these parades, Bartlebaugh doesn’t prefer just one song to play; he enjoys songs “Paint it Black” by the Rolling Stones, “Seven Nation Army” by The White Stripes, and “Jig 2.”
Marching band for Bartlebaugh is like a getaway for him. Not only is he excited for anything that has to do with marching band, but he is most excited for their trip to Tennessee. He is also excited for the future and the opportunities that come with marching band.
What Bartlebaugh likes about both parades and halftime shows is “that people get to watch our band perform the best it possibly can.”
Junior Mikeayla Ryen said, “I play the piccolo. I’m also one of the flute section leaders and I’ve been in marching band for five years.”
Like Bartlebaugh, Ryen likes parades better than halftime shows. She enjoys the people and the environment more.
“I like parades better because we get better reactions from the people watching. You hear a lot of praise,” she said.
During the parades this year, Ryen was most fond of the song, “I’m A Believer,” by The Monkees. Something she likes about both parades and halftime shows is that they get to show off their progress as a whole.
“We get to show off all of the hard work we’ve been putting in since June,” she said. “I look forward to festival season. I like going to other schools and playing with other great musicians.” However, one thing that she doesn’t like about marching band is the cold weather during the halftime shows, which is a reason why she prefers the parades in the summer.
Junior Emma Spencer is the head drum major. This is her second year of being a drum major but fifth year of being in marching band. Unlike Bartlebaugh and Ryen, Spencer enjoys halftime shows.
“I like them both a lot but the halftime shows are my favorite,” she said. “I like the atmosphere of it and it’s not as tiring.” The parades can be up to a mile long, or even longer. Although Spencer doesn’t look forward to marching up to a mile, she is excited for the Tennessee trip.
The overall reason Spencer likes the halftime shows is similar to Ryen’s response: “I love seeing how all our hard work has paid off and created something amazing that we can all enjoy,” Spencer said. She as well as most members of the band enjoy the fun and welcoming environment that the marching band gives.
Considering Spencer is the head drum major, she enjoys conducting. The pieces Spencer enjoys conducting are “The Final Countdown” by Europe and “Paint it Black” by The Rolling Stones. They are her favorite pieces.
Senior Devin Tomlinson is in the percussion section.
“I play the quince and I am the assistant commanding officer,” Tomlinson said. This is his sixth year of being in the marching band. Like Spencer, Tomlinson prefers the halftime shows performed at the school rather than the parades because they take less time and because football games are during the fall season, so it isn’t uncomfortably hot outside.
“Parades during the summer, as much as they can be fun, are exhausting due to the heat,” he said.
Tomlinson looks forward to football season. “Football season is always something that I look forward to.”
Tomlinson’s favorite piece to play is, “Hand Clap” by Fitz and The Tantrums, even though the marching band is not playing that song for this year’s performance. Though he enjoys halftime shows more, that doesn’t mean he doesn’t enjoy parades at all.
To keep the music program growing through the years, band director Rebecca Bouch hosts an activity called Meet The Band Night for the elementary school students every year.
“This school has been doing Meet the Band Night since I started working here as a band director, in the year 2000,” Bouch said.
This year, Meet the Band Night was held Sept. 12 at the elementary school.
“They do this to give the parents and students an opportunity to learn about the band, and even introduce them to the marching band,” Bouch said.
Bouch presented a PowerPoint for parents and students to listen to, and they heard from a Spotts Music representative about getting their child an instrument and how to care for them.
“They play several songs this night for family and friends to hear,” Bouch said.