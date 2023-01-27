SRU All Comers 2023 Meet
On the weekend of Jan. 22, three River Valley students traveled to Slippery Rock for the SRU All Comers 2023 Meet.
SRU All Comers 2023 Meet
On the weekend of Jan. 22, three River Valley students traveled to Slippery Rock for the SRU All Comers 2023 Meet.
Emma Prenni, Emily Jackson and Jess Barger all participated in the day’s events. Emma, a junior, ran in the 55-meter dash and 55-meter hurdles. For the 55-meter dash, she ran a time of 8.80 seconds, and for the hurdles she ran a time of 11.04 seconds. As for the other two athletes, Emily, who’s also a junior, and Jess, a sophomore, threw shot put. Emily threw 33-08.00 while Jess’ distance was 27-09.00.
All of the girls did really well in their events, as Coach Dixon said: “I’m really happy to see so many of our female athletes continuing to pursue opportunities to compete during the indoor season. This is really a great opportunity for them to work on being in great shape coming into the outdoor season this spring, and the coaching staff appreciates their dedication!”
We are all excited to see how these girls and their teammates do as we move into the outdoor season this March, so make sure you come out to support them in their events!
2023 County Band at River Valley
On Jan. 19 and 20, the River Valley School District hosted about 200 local middle and high school students for County Band.
During school on Thursday and Friday, seven different schools came to practice in the band room and auditorium for the concert on Friday at 7 p.m.
When the students performed, everyone was able to pull the performance together with both their practice and song selection.
“County Band at River Valley was really fun, and it was cool being able to host it this year,” said sophomore saxophone player James Mariani. “I think it went well and as a whole, I think we sounded really good. The music selection was really good this year and I think that played a huge part in it.”
Overall, this years’ County Band went off with a bang and provided the performers with a good chance to hang with their friends and make new ones from other schools.
