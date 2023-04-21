River Valley varsity track athletes traveled to Latrobe April 14 to participate in the Wildcat Invitational.
Everyone did a great job in every event. There were a few first-place finishers in this invitational, including Brady Shannon in the high jump who placed sixth out of 25 other athletes with a height of 5-07.
Emily Jackson placed fifth out of 47 in the discus with a distance of 111-03. But she didn’t stop there; she also placed third in the shot put out of 49 girls where she threw a distance of 37-04.
The athletes that didn’t place still did extremely well and we are happy they participated in this meet.
They can’t wait to compete again for another chance at the top six.