The River Valley High School cheerleading squad has had a great season so far and will be attending the State Cheerleading Championship in late January. The team is led by Head Coach Marissa Falcone and assistants Kassidy Richards and Arianna Tripodis.
The team began its competitive season at the Heritage Conference competition in October and placed second. They have been practicing three times a week since then and have been working hard at improving their routine. Richards feels confident as the team prepares for the state event in Hershey. “Based on how practice is going, I think the team will do very well,” she said.
The Panthers attended the District 6 competition on Dec. 11 and placed first in the Co-Ed Division. As a result, they received a bid to attend the state championship in Hershey.
The team will be leaving for Hershey on Jan. 27. The RV varsity cheer team will be attending the state championship on Jan. 28 and 29 at the Giant Center.
On the first day, the squad will compete against many other teams in the Co-Ed Division. Then, a certain number of teams will be chosen to compete in semi-finals, which will be held the following day. The teams that are chosen for semi-finals will be able to advance to finals based on their scores.
Finals will be held later the second day. Senior Kerra Stover noted the excitement: “It was amazing that we won something so serious and I am excited to be competing at the state competition.”
Teams compete in five divisions at the state level. The divisions include 2A Small Varsity, 2A Large Varsity, 3A Small Varsity, 3A Large Varsity and Co-Ed Varsity. The River Valley squad will be in the Co-Ed Varsity division.
The team will be staying at a Best Western hotel near the Giant Center on Thursday and Friday night. They will enjoy a trip to Chocolate World on Friday before they compete.