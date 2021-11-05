How often do you think about your mental health? Mental health is critical to everyday life, especially in schools. You may be asking yourself, “Is mental health really that important in schools?” The simple answer is yes.
Mental health problems are very common and frequently develop during childhood and adolescence. Maintaining mental health is important inside and outside of school.
Everyone has a different way of keeping a good mental state. I run to clear my head and give myself a release. Everyone can have their own release. Some common methods include working out, creating art and listening to music.
At River Valley School District, teachers and students are handling positive social, emotional and overall mental well-being.
While talking about mental health, middle school English teacher Mrs. Cara Coulter said, “Mental health in school is important because it lays a foundation for productivity. Without the proper mindset, a person is unable to complete a task to the best of their ability.”
Research says that a student with poor mental health will be more distracted and will have poor relationships with their teachers and peers. This can lead to low grade-point averages.
“I encourage my students to work to their best potential while also challenging them academically,” Coulter said. “I want my students to feel safe and supported when they enter my room.”
To help students keep peace of mind, high school teacher Mr. Joseph Sembrat said, “I try to keep students as informed as possible about what is going on in my class. I think that knowing ahead of time allows students to be prepared and to have proper expectations about what is expected of them.” Studies show that being informed and prepared helps students remain less stressed and plan ahead.
When asked why maintaining mental health is important, sophomore Kennedy Yingling said, “Mental health is often looked over, but with the lack of that strong balance, many students could start to fall behind in school, start to view life in a different manner, and even lose members such as friends, and their true self.”
Junior Lukas Montgomery claims that without maintaining mental health students will “become overworked and eventually burn out losing drive to do well in school.”
Research shows that depression and anxiety in students can affect their dependability among others, energy levels and concentration. In turn, this will result in students losing motivation and doing poorly in school.
According to Assistant Superintendent Holly Rougeaux, this school year has been exceptionally challenging for students, families, educators and the community.
She said that during the difficult times of the pandemic, educators “continue to work nonstop providing instruction in different modalities as students are in class and out of class due to illness and quarantining.”
Rougeaux noted that, “As a district we recognize these efforts and the importance of supporting the well-being of these educators as they support our students. A healthy and well-balanced educator is essential to supporting the learner in the classroom.”
Rougeaux is also excited that, in an effort to support educators, River Valley School District will provide professional development sessions specifically dedicated to mental health and well-being.
Overall, mental health and well-being in school is very crucial to the River Valley students and faculty. Mental health is important and help is always there when you need it.